21 Savage's ICE detention causes controversy

Rapper 21 Savage's ICE detention shocked the hip-hop world — and put more eyes on ICE's controversial treatment of other immigrants.

02/18/2019 8:19 PM
  • 305.4k
  • 161

110 comments

  • Brent A.
    03/19/2019 19:59

    Criminals confused as to why they're being treated like criminals lol. Dont break the law real simple.

  • Alex P.
    03/01/2019 14:37

    Give me your tired, your poor, Your huddled masses yearning to breathe free, The wretched refuse of your teeming shore. Send these, the homeless, tempest-tost to me, I lift my lamp beside the golden door!"

  • Alex P.
    03/01/2019 14:29

    You are all Illegal said the Natives

  • Richard C.
    03/01/2019 02:43

    Criminals go to jail.

  • B L.
    03/01/2019 00:12

    What happens when stupid people make idiots famous

  • Karen D.
    02/28/2019 22:06

    Eyes cocked like a pistol (Bernie Mac voice)

  • Carlos M.
    02/28/2019 21:24

    No one is illegal on stolen land. It’s funny to see all this Nazis think they are the real Americans, by supporting hitlers make a nazi country right again

  • Carol C.
    02/28/2019 20:25

    Bull

  • Evelin M.
    02/28/2019 17:23

    Look

  • Joe K.
    02/28/2019 16:03

    Its not a country club

  • Sarah R.
    02/28/2019 16:00

    Kevin Walker

  • Christopher H.
    02/28/2019 15:33

    U are CRIMINALs ,U BROKE THE LAW TO COME HERE,,ALMOST any other borders ur shoot 💀for crossing ILLEGALLY..... WHY would u THINK u get the same care as some1 who's a legal citizen or came legally, BUILD THAT WALL

  • Jason M.
    02/28/2019 13:50

    If you're illegal then get legal. Plus his music is garbage so lock him out keep him out . If you're illegal this isnt home guy.

  • Sandy H.
    02/28/2019 13:21

    Don’t put yourself in that position break the Law in your Country the what then do you get three meals a day nice bed heat or air condition weight room library ! Hello not treated fair

  • Nang C.
    02/28/2019 03:12

    what? 21? Lol

  • Lamar S.
    02/28/2019 02:21

    You wanna come to America fine but why should my dollar be taxed and spent on it ?

  • Jeffrey K.
    02/27/2019 21:53

    Illegal immigration? Hell, he looks like an illegal alien from another planet.

  • Cuellar A.
    02/27/2019 17:27

    they just entertaining the lower poverty people y’all dumb .

  • Santos G.
    02/27/2019 15:39

    1950s all over again .....release the dogs

  • Yung K.
    02/27/2019 13:54

    Minority’s built America! White people killed and stole it💯