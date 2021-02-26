back

4 times times toys entered the 21st century

Mr. Potato Head without the “Mr.,” Barbies of all body shapes and skin colors... Here are four times toys entered the 21st century.

02/26/2021 10:58 PM
6 comments

  • Liz K.
    8 minutes

    Man..Fox 'News' programs will be outraged over everything..except Fascism, racism, sexism and classism (to name just a few). Pathetic

  • Mayra A.
    18 minutes

    So the next braking news will be that Mrs. Potato filed for divorce due to the recent Mr. Potato statements? In my opinion, they just destroyed the whole story

  • Niels S.
    19 minutes

    Great Music by the way!

  • Matthew G.
    19 minutes

    Utter nonsense

  • Telford T.
    23 minutes

    https://imgur.com/WoGMNeI Thomas and friends before it changed

  • Ricky P.
    32 minutes

    MR. POTATOE HEAD CAME OUT WAY BEFORE ANY TOY STORY MOVIE....I HAD 1 AND IM 63 NOW..

