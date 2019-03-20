back
40kg of plastic found in a dead whale's stomach
Meanwhile in the Philippines... A whale washed ashore with 40kg of plastic in its stomach.
03/20/2019 2:49 PM
41 comments
Selnur H.03/31/2019 19:48
😰😰😟
Darlene O.03/31/2019 14:40
Were so sorry 🙁🙁🙁
Shirley O.03/30/2019 10:47
baby eto yung cnasabi ko sayo oh. Tignan mo
Joe H.03/30/2019 09:29
Ulah manusia
Alexis Y.03/29/2019 10:24
Chinese people cause
Almario M.03/28/2019 23:18
Every month....we almost always produced 400,000 metric tons of plastic pellets, high and low density plastic pellets......And distributed all over the world...and my company before is just one among the hundred petrochemicals producing plastic products....KSA Chevron...😭
Sony R.03/28/2019 14:17
sudah waktunya untuk menghentikan penggunaan plastik. Pemerintah harus tegass_..... Gunakan plastik jika kita sydah bsa mengelol sampah plastik dengan baik...
Alison P.03/27/2019 20:44
China, Indonesia, Thailand, Vietnam and The Philippines are the main culprits for dumping into the ocean, according to this article. Ironic that these destinations are regarded by many of us westerners as 'paradise' 🤔
Dana V.03/27/2019 15:52
Old news from 1992 https://www.sun-sentinel.com/news/fl-xpm-1992-06-07-9202130277-story.html
KingLaz T.03/25/2019 14:15
Oh my country...😢😢😢
Kate S.03/25/2019 13:45
i wish japan and philippines has the same rules about being responsible about our natural resources
Isabel G.03/24/2019 22:27
Tomemos conciencia pongamos un granito de arena, compremos una vasija de plástico, esta la llevamos ala panaderia para comprar el pan y asi no utilizamos tantas bolsas. Piensen por cada familia una bolsa mucho contribuiriamos a cuidar nuestro planeta😔
Win H.03/24/2019 10:18
ျမန္မာ မပါဘူး တဲ႕
Arlon Z.03/23/2019 10:40
natamaan talga ang pinas...!! so sad😢😢😢
Roberto R.03/23/2019 04:14
Lo primero que salió pensé que era un 😥a
Ramon T.03/22/2019 16:24
https://www.forbes.com/sites/hannahleung/2018/04/21/five-asian-countries-dump-more-plastic-than-anyone-else-combined-how-you-can-help/amp/
Sylvie T.03/22/2019 14:03
I know big business has alot to do with the amount of garbage and waste that is out there but every single one of us can make small and big changes in our lifestyles, make a true effort.
Thomas D.03/21/2019 09:56
Sebastian Porral
Vincet V.03/21/2019 05:33
Pi is a shit hole and theyre people are lazy
Alwyn J.03/21/2019 05:25
The plastic is not the problem its the human thats to lazy to clean up af ter them self