Advocating for essential workers after a loss to COVID-19

"Why are we calling essential workers essential when we are not doing anything to protect them?" After Vy Mai lost her grandfather to COVID-19, she started advocating for safer working conditions in meat processing plants.

05/22/2020 4:14 PMupdated: 05/22/2020 4:16 PM
