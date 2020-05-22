back
Advocating for essential workers after a loss to COVID-19
"Why are we calling essential workers essential when we are not doing anything to protect them?" After Vy Mai lost her grandfather to COVID-19, she started advocating for safer working conditions in meat processing plants.
05/22/2020 4:14 PMupdated: 05/22/2020 4:16 PM
