After 17 years, the cicadas have arrived
Red-eyed, nasty-looking, and super loud, they were last sighted in 2004. Now, they are crawling out of the ground in the millions. Are you ready for the cicadas?
05/24/2021 11:58 PM
Kago T.12/18/2021 18:00
Its found every year in my area. Ziro, arunachal pradesh, india. Search and do visit.
Rich M.11/25/2021 08:03
I'm glad these noisy suckers are gone for the year. They love the trees around our house for some reason. One good thing about them is they do make good fishing bait. Bass love them.
Sam S.11/21/2021 21:19
I've seen Them they are fun to play with
John S.11/19/2021 11:35
❤💙💚💎🌈🌅🌍
Miguelito L.11/01/2021 22:59
They do that
Paul R.10/23/2021 13:14
We have rare cicada. Only in country side i can found cicada. You can send them here. 😄 i saw someone make a cicada taco in U.S so that is a good business. High protein food.
Miguelito L.10/07/2021 18:40
It’s pretty much an east coast phenomenon I think we don’t have them out here
حسين ا.10/02/2021 04:48
Import some Chinese and they will swallow them
Faiezi B.09/30/2021 03:02
Make a sound!!
Morrisu R.09/29/2021 08:29
wait every 17 yrs or for the first time in 17 yrs?
Kyle J.09/29/2021 03:18
sa amin hinuhuli lang tapos ginagawang alaga na tinatali
Josey W.06/18/2021 15:05
They buzz every year in Chicago
Con N.06/14/2021 23:20
Biblical plague sign of Revelation👿
Lorraine R.06/13/2021 17:18
That is what my ears sound like all the time.
Darrell G.06/11/2021 23:41
Ship them to China, they ship all their junk to America
Marley L.06/11/2021 03:58
Parang kulilis dito sa atin, patu yung sound nila.
Cora L.06/10/2021 13:34
They're now invading most Cities in the US.
BJ H.06/09/2021 15:19
Ewwwwww ! Staying inside !
Elaine C.06/09/2021 06:58
I'm so glad we don't have them in Utah
Nguyen D.06/09/2021 05:00
Something about Cicadas you may like.:)