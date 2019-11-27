Air Travel Pollution Keeps Growing
Need an excuse to stay home for the holidays? Here's how much air-travel is polluting our environment.
How bad is air travel for the environment?
Over 100,000 flights take off every day around the world according to data from Aviation Safety Network, 2017. But for our climate, aviation is synonymous with pollution. One round-trip from New York to San Francisco can release up to 3 tons of carbon dioxide in line with the CCFPD. That’s how much the average person emits for 1 full year of heating. Globally, aircraft CO2 emissions are rising up to 70% faster than predicted by the UN in keeping with the ICCT. The U.S. is responsible for 24% of global aviation CO2 emissions. Today, air traffic contributes as much to global warming as the total annual emissions from Germany and the Netherlands, combined as stated in reports from ICCT and the RAC.
Under the current attitude of the industry, aviation and environment is a contradiction in terms. A lot needs to change. In 2016, 191 countries committed to limiting emissions by optimizing routes, using more efficient planes and cleaner fuel. Biofuel will help greatly to reduce carbon emissions and give more choices for aviation fuel. But some believe this won’t be enough and that there is a need to encourage alternatives. For a journey of about 60 miles, trains pollute 10 to 50 times less, buses 5 to 10 times less according to data from E-RSE, 2017. Carpooling is also eco-friendlier.
When planes are the only option, a non-stop flight pollutes less. In fact, its take-offs and landings that consume the most energy: they generate 25% for flights over 500 miles in agreement with NASA. At a personal level, renouncing to a long-haul flight is still one of the most effective ways to reduce one’s carbon footprint. French economist Thomas Piketty recommends “a progressive tax” on airline tickets. His idea is to use the minority of the world population who uses air travel to help finance the adaptive measures imposed by climate change. In 2018, about 4.3 billion passengers travelled by plane pursuant to the ICAO. There will likely be twice that many in 2035 as reported by the IATA.
Brut.
23 comments
Piotr S.2 days
Global worming. B.S
Jesse P.2 days
Breathing pollutes the environment, therefore, we should stop breathing.
Ian C.4 days
I dont really care, plane is my only means to visit my family overseas
Dav V.4 days
plant a fn tree and shut up......co2 what do u think plants breath...and they exhale pure clean oxegen...the amazon forest is being wiped out.......want to help the planet .....stop deforestation and plant more trees and plants....
Glenn P.12/11/2019 13:00
Plug the volcanoes
Jim M.12/11/2019 03:32
There was an article years ago talking about how bad it would be if the combustion engine, cars, had not been invented. Can you imagine the horse droppings in New York & other cities????? Why is it that Al Gore uses a private plane? The most "ungreen" means of transportation. there are several big name "environmentalists" the follow the same principal...... "You are not to fly.... but I can." Really makes me wonder how serious they are.........
Lynda O.12/10/2019 19:25
So serious, yet no easy answers.
Vanessa M.12/09/2019 23:08
So you’d rather we all take cars?
Edgardo S.12/09/2019 16:54
Fake
Joey B.12/08/2019 22:05
Stop burning oil and gas! Typhoon will be stronger and stronger soon!!!!!😂
Walt M.12/07/2019 19:58
Carbon Dioxide is what trees (yes trees, anybody here a fan of trees?) need for food. Its the same thing animals exhale. CO2 is not a threat.
Walt M.12/07/2019 19:56
Why don't we tax Americans and hope the Chinese will quit polluting.
Ted C.12/07/2019 15:55
So how much fuel was burned to get the folks to the climate change get together in Europe?
Pete S.12/07/2019 15:48
I can look out my airplane window and see the trees below all cheering.
Herschell M.12/07/2019 15:48
Why don’t you people go away. I guess you want air planes band. You are just plane stupid. Why wasn’t climate change as you call it bad back when there was older cars coal heat and gas only air planes. There is no climate change as you nuts say it is. Everything that you people said in the past none of it has happened.
Carlos A.12/07/2019 13:55
Yea...Capitalism. If a tax is impossed for Airlines Climate Change pollution control it will be paid by customers sorising the air ticket price, not solving the problem creating a new one.
Omar R.12/07/2019 03:36
Very stupid report.... How are we suppose to travel 5,000 miles if our families live that far.... Driving??? Hell no!!!! Stupid idiots who made this!!! Always coming out with complaints and no solutions other than penalizing consumers with taxes, to promote the lazy and the potsmokers!!!
Rose N.12/07/2019 01:32
Travel pa more
Richard E.12/06/2019 07:28
Simple solutions out there now.....yes, punish air travelers...but how about rewarding hitchhikers ?....lol
Pepita R.12/05/2019 21:03
Every single day we learned something new related with our planet environment.