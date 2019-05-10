Americans Struggle To Afford Insulin

These Type 1 diabetes patients won’t stop raising fighting for your rights until life-saving insulin is affordable through activisim. A group of patients or family members of people with Type 1 Diabetes — took part in a #CaravanToCanada —to purchase cheaper insulin. 100 million Americans have diabetes or prediabetes —which if untreated leads to diabetes within 5 years —according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. About 7.5 million rely on insulin to avoid illness or death.

Elizabeth Rowley has survived with Type 1 diabetes for over 20 years. She founded T1International, a diabetes advocacy group that does not accept drug-industry funding. Insulin prices have increased over 1,000% in the last 25 years. Type 1 diabetes patients spent on average $5,705 for insulin in 2016, while the production cost of most insulin ranges from $2.28 to $6.34 per vial.

Most patients point the finger at the big three insulin producers — Eli Lilly, Novo Nordisk and Sanofi — who in turn bring up problems with government regulations and insurance providers. The companies blame pharmacy benefit managers and insurance companies everyone but themselves. Yet they don't want any kind of transparency on what's happening with the costs and why things are so high.

Nicole Smith-Holt also joined the #CaravanToCanada. Her son, Alec Smith, died in June 2017 — 27 days after losing his insurance. She said he had been rationing his insulin when he couldn't afford to buy more.

Each insulin formula works differently for each individuals health. Yet several diabetics are forced into "non-medical switching" by their insurance company.

Brut.