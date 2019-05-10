Americans Struggle To Afford Insulin
As drug prices skyrocket, many Americans living with diabetes struggle to afford life-saving insulin. That's why a group of patients with type 1 diabetes took a #CaravanToCanada to buy cheaper insulin and advocate for #insulin4all. Special thanks to T1International.
These Type 1 diabetes patients won’t stop raising fighting for your rights until life-saving insulin is affordable through activisim. A group of patients or family members of people with Type 1 Diabetes — took part in a #CaravanToCanada —to purchase cheaper insulin. 100 million Americans have diabetes or prediabetes —which if untreated leads to diabetes within 5 years —according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. About 7.5 million rely on insulin to avoid illness or death.
Elizabeth Rowley has survived with Type 1 diabetes for over 20 years. She founded T1International, a diabetes advocacy group that does not accept drug-industry funding. Insulin prices have increased over 1,000% in the last 25 years. Type 1 diabetes patients spent on average $5,705 for insulin in 2016, while the production cost of most insulin ranges from $2.28 to $6.34 per vial.
Most patients point the finger at the big three insulin producers — Eli Lilly, Novo Nordisk and Sanofi — who in turn bring up problems with government regulations and insurance providers. The companies blame pharmacy benefit managers and insurance companies everyone but themselves. Yet they don't want any kind of transparency on what's happening with the costs and why things are so high.
Nicole Smith-Holt also joined the #CaravanToCanada. Her son, Alec Smith, died in June 2017 — 27 days after losing his insurance. She said he had been rationing his insulin when he couldn't afford to buy more.
Each insulin formula works differently for each individuals health. Yet several diabetics are forced into "non-medical switching" by their insurance company.
Brut.
Cory F.07/27/2019 23:24
So sad
Kelly F.05/23/2019 20:13
Doesn't require a prescription in the U.S. and can be had for $25 - $30 per vial.
Antonio C.05/13/2019 09:42
I have been buying mine from Walmart for 25$ per vile and it works well, beats paying 612$ copayment for 3month supply
Lynn M.05/12/2019 00:45
How many vials of insulin are you allowed to get in one trip to Canada?
Ron H.05/11/2019 23:29
Well now the ecomony is booming you should be able to afford it, maybe its just certain people
Corey K.05/11/2019 20:56
Great video! Just an FYI that you can find Quinn on Facebook at , and visit her website at https://quinnnystrom.com :)
Mandy P.05/11/2019 01:22
I’ll have to look into that!
ابو ت.05/11/2019 01:20
insulin should be cheap
Roz D.05/11/2019 00:24
watch the big pharma move to ban across border sales.
Douglas M.05/11/2019 00:07
Natalie M.05/10/2019 21:07
This family has been all over the news about their son rationing insulin because of the high cost. Many Americans are like this family. https://www.cnn.com/2019/01/30/health/rising-drug-costs/index.html
Bernard L.05/10/2019 20:20
Insulin should be free. Without it they die! It's synthetic and cheap to make. No reason this should cost that much🤬