An eco-friendly bank for kids

At just 7 years old, he created an eco-friendly bank just for kids in Peru. The currency? ... recyclable waste. Here's how he did it...

09/16/2020 7:01 PM
    An eco-friendly bank for kids

8 comments

  • Dhvani S.
    5 hours

    🙌🏽🙌🏽

  • Daniel Z.
    5 hours

    one drop in an ocean of junk changes nothing, it may very well not to exist, if he's initiative would be developed by the government and spread around the country that would be something

  • Sandra U.
    7 hours

    Awesome!

  • Elizabeth M.
    10 hours

    You are an amazing young, i am rooting for you to one day lead your country❤💙😊🙏

  • Mike C.
    14 hours

    Kids like this give me hope.........

  • Ryan F.
    16 hours

    So, a Middle Man between recycling companies and the public. It’s genius in the sense that it incentives the youth at a grassroots level to inspire and act out in a green way teaching them to recycle from young. Brilliant.

  • Estelle S.
    16 hours

    great & creative idea👍

  • Laura S.
    16 hours

    💚

