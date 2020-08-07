back

An important message to keep our air clean

"There is no safe level of air pollution." Protections against the deadliest air pollution are becoming more and more limited... The Natural Resources Defense Council is fighting to keep our air as clean as possible.

07/08/2020 9:58 PM
7 comments

  • Frank M.
    an hour

    Just another lie....

  • Kristiann L.
    an hour

    CLEAN air😤

  • Dean G.
    2 hours

    Trump is the engineer as the trump train drives straight into hell.

  • Craig N.
    2 hours

    Trump is right, democrats overtax, and over regulate our country. Also I believe Trump is a very caring human being, so, screw you...

  • Justin L.
    3 hours

    Dump trump 2020

  • Joe C.
    3 hours

    He's a proven mendacious charlatan and an absolute failure as president but more importantly the man is a total failure as a human being.... end of story

  • Casanova W.
    3 hours

    Guys a raging lunatic.