Austria's Parliament has voted to totally ban glyphosate

Austria has just become the first European country to totally ban glyphosate.

07/05/2019 5:47 PMupdated: 07/05/2019 6:47 PM
  • 26.8k
  • 15

11 comments

  • Ron H.
    07/31/2019 00:12

    It's a systematic poisoning program

  • Mickey L.
    07/24/2019 21:54

    Why would it go against EU law? Shows what they're doing, promoting this shit. EU scumbags. Agenda 21 is in full swing

  • Margarita M.
    07/23/2019 13:56

    We need to do same in the US. Well done Austria!

  • Hugh S.
    07/14/2019 23:39

    Fantastic news

  • Paul G.
    07/11/2019 00:29

    I wish the USA would do the same

  • Jan B.
    07/09/2019 14:53

    Yeah

  • Waltraud W.
    07/08/2019 18:14

    Didn't France ban it as well?

  • Taipan S.
    07/05/2019 23:00

    Good

  • Marta A.
    07/05/2019 20:32

    Mandenlo para aqui...! Aca lo usamos hasta para desintectar escuelas publicas!

  • Nataliie L.
    07/05/2019 20:10

    Well done! Farmers don’t give a toss about bees and other pollinators let alone human health! All think of they’re pockets!!

  • Shaun R.
    07/05/2019 17:53

    Well done . I hate seeing it in trolley's at garden centers