Austria's Parliament has voted to totally ban glyphosate
Austria has just become the first European country to totally ban glyphosate.
07/05/2019 5:47 PMupdated: 07/05/2019 6:47 PM
11 comments
Ron H.07/31/2019 00:12
It's a systematic poisoning program
Mickey L.07/24/2019 21:54
Why would it go against EU law? Shows what they're doing, promoting this shit. EU scumbags. Agenda 21 is in full swing
Margarita M.07/23/2019 13:56
We need to do same in the US. Well done Austria!
Hugh S.07/14/2019 23:39
Fantastic news
Paul G.07/11/2019 00:29
I wish the USA would do the same
Jan B.07/09/2019 14:53
Yeah
Waltraud W.07/08/2019 18:14
Didn't France ban it as well?
Taipan S.07/05/2019 23:00
Good
Marta A.07/05/2019 20:32
Mandenlo para aqui...! Aca lo usamos hasta para desintectar escuelas publicas!
Nataliie L.07/05/2019 20:10
Well done! Farmers don’t give a toss about bees and other pollinators let alone human health! All think of they’re pockets!!
Shaun R.07/05/2019 17:53
Well done . I hate seeing it in trolley's at garden centers