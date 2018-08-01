The battle over untraceable 3D-printed guns is only just beginning — but they're already available to the public.
83 comments
Clifford L.09/01/2018 00:42
Democrats trying to scare you,don’t fall for it. Open your eyes.
Salim G.08/31/2018 13:18
So who are the terroriest?
Erik C.08/31/2018 01:32
Ever think media and war caused by the social norms we've been taught to accept are responsible. This politician is making war and profit on one hand. And speaking against it on the other..
Joshua A.08/30/2018 13:46
First they create a term called "assault" rifles. Now they wanna call it "ghost" guns.
Shaun C.08/28/2018 17:35
What are people scared about ? I don’t get it.
William R.08/28/2018 03:28
Yo quiero una cuanto cuesta te pagó
Ian B.08/28/2018 01:33
The printed gun is completely plastic and able only to fire one shot and has to be reloaded. You can not 3D print an amalite rifle idiots
Guillermo B.08/27/2018 23:25
😂🤣😂🤣😂🤣😂🤣😂😂😂
Jodi T.08/27/2018 23:03
1 the cost of the printer 2 the cost of the material 3 how many rounds can be fired before the material melts 4 needs a firing pin 5 needs a doing to effectively load rounds in magazine, all these points will never be talked about but the reality is it’s cheaper to buy a gun off the black market than to print one, and I’d say maybe after a couple round the gun would no longer work because the heat would melt the gun
Anton F.08/27/2018 22:43
It’s a ghost gun. How will you ban something that doesn’t exist?
Michael M.08/26/2018 23:07
Fear mongers....
Alvarez A.08/26/2018 23:04
Dafuck is a ghost gun ? Lmao
Ibrahim A.08/26/2018 18:48
Oh my God.
Goose M.08/24/2018 17:33
Really? Undetectable by TSA? Federal law states that a firearm must have at least one metal piece in order to be detected by metal detectors. Firing pins are always made of metal. Also, what kind of criminal is going to spend thousands of dollars to buy the blue print, a 3D printer, and the materials when they can just buy a gun for a couple hundred bucks somewhere else? And no it’s not a blueprint for an automatic rifle. Those are still banned unless they are made before 1986 or you have a special license which is incredibly difficult to get. This includes guns made out of the same material as legos. Getting real sick and tired of the media spreading false information for the sole purpose of creating unnecessary and invalid fear.
Daniel K.08/24/2018 14:25
As a mechanical engineer, plastics won't resist the temperature and the pressure exert by the explosion of a bullet the whole thing will blow up in pieces.
Adolph R.08/20/2018 23:10
Smoke marijuana and then tell me what you think bout that everyone marijuana can be the cure
Adolph R.08/20/2018 23:07
Get out of here the goverment kills millions of people whats a few guns doing not what the goverment does behind closed doors
Daniel M.08/20/2018 13:56
. Freedom to carry!
Phillip H.08/20/2018 03:09
Ahh sips coffee. I love the 2nd and 1st amendment. Feels good
Mubashir H.08/19/2018 16:19
USA should minimize it's arsenal, limitize the production of 9mm & etc. The killing ratio of us made guns like 9mm is far more than this.. may be this 3d gun will kill someone, but USA made guns are killing.. so stop production of guns. And stop us arsenal