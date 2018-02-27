back

Beavers are some of the few mammals that alter their natural environment

Beavers are some of the only mammals that intentionally modify their natural environment. Their main concern: building dams.

02/27/2018 7:53 AM
15 comments

  • Luan H.
    10/08/2018 17:47

    this is what we're talking about👌

  • Andy R.
    04/12/2018 20:58

    omg look at them

  • Kayla P.
    03/08/2018 19:24

    so cute☺️💕

  • Michael M.
    03/08/2018 04:43

    “Some of the only” ???

  • Rachael H.
    03/06/2018 10:20

    Beautiful animals 😍

  • Cesca F.
    03/04/2018 23:04

    clever beavs.

  • Zoë G.
    03/04/2018 20:27

    😍

  • Lydia D.
    03/04/2018 14:55

    my spirit animal

  • Mar M.
    03/01/2018 20:40

    lovely creatures

  • Marcel L.
    03/01/2018 12:53

    Ya shoot them all

  • Shayne S.
    03/01/2018 03:08

    Master builders

  • Nicolae C.
    02/28/2018 18:42

    "Some of the only mammals"

  • Mitchell J.
    02/27/2018 17:07

    Vermin....shoot them.

  • Mendoza S.
    02/27/2018 13:12

    I love this Guy 😍😘😍

  • Miroslav K.
    02/27/2018 11:29

    What's your opinion,are they harmful to the ecosystem,or not? I've seen a few damms in person,and I just don't understand how fish is supposed to get thru that?