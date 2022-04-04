back
Behind the horror of Russia's withdrawal from Bucha, Ukraine
⚠️ Warning: Graphic images ⚠️ Dead bodies on the streets and a mass grave were recently discovered outside of Kyiv, Ukraine after Russian forces withdrew from the area. Here's what we know happened so far in Bucha …
04/04/2022 9:37 PM
44 comments
Rachael N.13 minutes
And world is watching comfortably they dont even have plans to stop Russians hmmmm
Hannah R.13 minutes
What’s laughable about this?
Silverback R.17 minutes
Civilians with guns are not civilians they are terrorists just like the Afghan
Todd J.18 minutes
Crisis actors
Meer A.19 minutes
Lier media
Lefa P.21 minutes
selectice indignation.. America made worst in Irak, Libya and Afghanistan.. Let us breathe with your propaganda... We used to see horror thanks to America.. so we are just insensitive to this..
Mohd N.24 minutes
Eyes of reporter is blink blinking. Sign of something is not true
Jahid S.24 minutes
Bollox
Mackay D.24 minutes
Propaganda at play.... Similar to the Covid reports "partens" .. Poor journalism. Try harder
Jerome F.24 minutes
May be It's time for US forces and allied forces in Asia to help Ukrainians... forget NATO, useless...
Carole A.25 minutes
Good job those bodies don't bleed
Diego M.25 minutes
Ucrania win ??
Delta R.25 minutes
Fabricated in order to gain sympathy in other nation, zelensky for best director and actor
Elias B.25 minutes
Fake news
Mukhtar A.25 minutes
Fake propaganda. Just like in Syria
Rayhan K.25 minutes
Real or Propaganda?
Oscar A.26 minutes
🤬 Putin
Sami U.26 minutes
I condemned the killing of innocent peoples in Ukraine. But you woman as a journalist, you should also make a documentary of peoples and children's getting killed in Yemen, Syria, Iraq, Palestine and Afghanistan.! If you truly have feelings for human beings . We all know that you lot brain- washing peoples and trying to make putin on its knees...
Luningning P.26 minutes
Why its hard to believe authentic news over fake, exaggerated news?🤔
Teresa L.27 minutes
Green screen