Bill Cosby accusers share their experience

"His behavior was like that of a predator." Bill Cosby was released from prison after his sexual assault conviction was overturned. These were the powerful testimonies from his accusers.

07/01/2021 3:50 PMupdated: 07/01/2021 3:52 PM
10 comments

  • Michelle E.
    8 minutes

    Why wait so many years to come forward? That's the part i don't understand. You mean to tell me you get rapped and dont immediately go to the hospital to get checked out and tested.

  • Zenn S.
    9 minutes

    Welcome home Bill

  • Montana C.
    13 minutes

    Is that a book

  • Abel L.
    13 minutes

    With your consent

  • Mary T.
    26 minutes

    Why didn't they report it to the authorities when it happened!!!!! Greed😢I would have had him locked up then😭😢So Sad all those women and no called the police !!!! Hold them accountable for not coming forward SOONER!!!!! Greed that is why.

  • Boyd H.
    33 minutes

    This is a fine example of how the American justice system works. More to come with trump. I’ll bet he is never charged with anything

  • Neal A.
    35 minutes

    Court is not a place to seek revenge

  • JC S.
    39 minutes

    https://youtu.be/xIvOvLNaGFI

  • Deborah J.
    an hour

    I'm very sad what are you doing nothing man Legends leave him alone I just want to keep on going on right now with this car I don't like ugly in his own way home with his family now I'm going on with the same thing when I let it be in New York City

  • Sheila C.
    an hour

    Lieing mouth.