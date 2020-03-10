back

Boris Johnson and Covid

What happens when a world leader gets coronavirus? For UK leader Boris Johnson, it meant a huge boost in voter support after he spent three days in intensive care...

10/03/2020 2:01 PM

11 comments

  • Monday Lee
    a day

  • Walter B.
    4 days

    It's gona work for Trump

  • Anirban D.
    4 days

    The Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) has approximately 4,200 records of and experiment basis related communications and agreement issues with , the and the . This means there is no release until 2022 !!

  • Scott M.
    4 days

    He had coronavirus in the same way I get my nuts massaged by Jennifer Lopez on a nightly basis.

  • Lana L.
    4 days

    Hope trumpo isnt pushing for the Sympathy vote

  • John S.
    4 days

    Needs to stop sitting on his SINGULAR brain cell.!!😀😀😀

  • Alex S.
    4 days

    People are so stupid🤦‍♀️

  • Leo-Jan S.
    4 days

    If he can have two nurses by his bedside for 48 hours we all should have this privilege. Same healthcare for all.

  • James D.
    4 days

    Such a tit

  • Matteo D.
    4 days

    He should spent more time in hairdresser's shop.

  • Radhe D.
    4 days

    Needs a hair brush!

