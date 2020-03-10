back
Boris Johnson and Covid
What happens when a world leader gets coronavirus? For UK leader Boris Johnson, it meant a huge boost in voter support after he spent three days in intensive care...
10/03/2020 2:01 PM
11 comments
Walter B.4 days
It's gona work for Trump
Anirban D.4 days
The Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) has approximately 4,200 records of and experiment basis related communications and agreement issues with , the and the . This means there is no release until 2022 !!
Scott M.4 days
He had coronavirus in the same way I get my nuts massaged by Jennifer Lopez on a nightly basis.
Lana L.4 days
Hope trumpo isnt pushing for the Sympathy vote
John S.4 days
Needs to stop sitting on his SINGULAR brain cell.!!😀😀😀
Alex S.4 days
People are so stupid🤦♀️
Leo-Jan S.4 days
If he can have two nurses by his bedside for 48 hours we all should have this privilege. Same healthcare for all.
James D.4 days
Such a tit
Matteo D.4 days
He should spent more time in hairdresser's shop.
Radhe D.4 days
Needs a hair brush!