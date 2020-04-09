back
Brazil announces equal pay for women's national soccer team
Brazil announced equal pay for its women's and men's national soccer teams, making it only the fifth country to do so and the first in the Americas...
09/04/2020 7:00 PM
26 comments
Jeff M.2 days
sexist and unfair
Sammy K.4 days
I agree with the decision made and more countries should follow. We aren't living in 3000 BC anymore, not that they knew how to kick a SOCCER ball around anyhow.
Kennedy O.4 days
They deserve it... among the best in the world of female football history l
Sheenagh B.5 days
Great news and about time!
Distance C.5 days
Should happen all around the world for women to get paid as men do, we have more maintenance then they do.
Anwar H.5 days
The revenue generated from the male players is much more and male players are subsidizing the female players :) :) :) .
Dominique B.5 days
Great.
Greg G.5 days
Pay the US women’s soccer players the same amount as the Brazilians😁😂
Betste F.5 days
Wow very for u ture my sister love u more
Michael W.5 days
yeah but your not mentioning that Brazil men dont get paid much, very little. The men know if they make it on the brazil team then they will make millions playing for league teams around the world, so big whoop women are getting paid as much, do an article when brazil women are ina league making as much as men,
Barbara E.5 days
Yes! Show true leadership.❤👍
محمد ي.5 days
Julio G.5 days
Being paid the same as the men is not saying much since the men don’t make much also in Brazil.I don’t think equal pay is an issue as long as they generate the same revenue.if the women bring in more revenue then they should be paid more than the men.
Olivier M.5 days
So for less work and les revenu generate you get paid more than man but it’s call equality ?
Christian P.5 days
Pay should always be equally proportionate to the amount of revenue brought in! If the women bring in more fans (aka revenue) then pay them more or vice versa
Aaron F.5 days
I think they should get paid according to the revenue they bring in
Constanze M.6 days
Don't understand this. Football is business. Here the top men teams have about 80.0000 visitors per game. The top women teams about 5000, although they are successful internationally. There are 4th league men teams that have more. What justifies equal pay? The top female model earns more then the top 10 male models together. Will this be corrected, too?
Florian A.6 days
:p
Mohamed F.6 days
It's all about how it brings Inn profits, not about women
Pamela M.6 days
AWESOME!!!!!💖💖💖💖💖🎉🎉🎉🎉🎉🎉🎉🎉🎉🎉