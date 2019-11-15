back

Cambodia: 10 dogs freed from a slaughterhouse

These 10 dogs were destined to be slaughtered for their meat. But in late October, a FOUR PAWS International rescue team freed them from the slaughterhouse where they were locked up. In Cambodia, millions of dogs share the fate each year, according to the NGO.

11/15/2019 11:48 AM
175 comments

  • Suki S.
    12/08/2019 01:40

    Thank you. My daughter just fostered a Sth Korean dog meat farm dog, Younghee, and we bought two dogs back from China (Yin & Yang). It’s endless and dangerous work and I admire each and everyone one of you.

  • Jaclyn W.
    12/06/2019 15:42

    Good job

  • Tracey C.
    12/01/2019 15:39

    Tragedy...😭😭

  • Rafael M.
    12/01/2019 02:43

    Wag sana ganyanin yong mag aso parang tao rin ya

  • Moses M.
    11/30/2019 20:24

    😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭 come and see

  • Aasha P.
    11/30/2019 17:15

    Feel....very pain

  • Rikki R.
    11/30/2019 15:36

    God bless 🙏😇 grate job

  • Vesh R.
    11/30/2019 13:55

    😂

  • Aum E.
    11/30/2019 10:59

    😥😥😥

  • Лара К.
    11/29/2019 20:54

    Что это за изверги,которые сделали такое с лучшими друзьями?

  • Zel B.
    11/29/2019 13:37

    Yaks cooking the dog.go jail.tnx for helping the dogs somebody

  • Zel B.
    11/29/2019 13:34

    Yaks bad

  • Aloke P.
    11/29/2019 01:29

    This world is too full of insane, cruel people . What can change them?

  • Trixy G.
    11/29/2019 00:51

    Please stop to consume dogs or cats meat... Stop.. Stop... !! You are all heartles n so cruel!! 😈

  • Anjali H.
    11/28/2019 12:28

    God bless you all dear

  • Manjit K.
    11/28/2019 08:11

    God bless u all. Please save them.

  • Kenneludaysinh G.
    11/28/2019 05:01

    Dear Brut nature team, thank you so much for sharing this important issue! Best, the FOUR PAWS team

  • Malou F.
    11/27/2019 21:56

    Cambodian has no heart They r more than dogs tssssk tsssk Thanks to Paws who save the dogs

  • Richard A.
    11/27/2019 17:13

    dog is in Africa to

  • Aroona S.
    11/27/2019 16:25

    These people r not human beings