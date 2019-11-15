back
Cambodia: 10 dogs freed from a slaughterhouse
These 10 dogs were destined to be slaughtered for their meat. But in late October, a FOUR PAWS International rescue team freed them from the slaughterhouse where they were locked up. In Cambodia, millions of dogs share the fate each year, according to the NGO.
11/15/2019 11:48 AM
- 677.8k
- 3.4k
- 221
And even more
Nepal's Gadhimai festival has begun despite fierce objections
This activist unveils the hidden face of Chile’s avocado production
Greta Thunberg's speech at the COP25
How did the great auk go extinct?
In Lebanon, animals are also victims of the crisis
Polar-bear spray-painted with strange graffiti in Russia
175 comments
Suki S.12/08/2019 01:40
Thank you. My daughter just fostered a Sth Korean dog meat farm dog, Younghee, and we bought two dogs back from China (Yin & Yang). It’s endless and dangerous work and I admire each and everyone one of you.
Jaclyn W.12/06/2019 15:42
Good job
Tracey C.12/01/2019 15:39
Tragedy...😭😭
Rafael M.12/01/2019 02:43
Wag sana ganyanin yong mag aso parang tao rin ya
Moses M.11/30/2019 20:24
😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭 come and see
Aasha P.11/30/2019 17:15
Feel....very pain
Rikki R.11/30/2019 15:36
God bless 🙏😇 grate job
Vesh R.11/30/2019 13:55
😂
Aum E.11/30/2019 10:59
😥😥😥
Лара К.11/29/2019 20:54
Что это за изверги,которые сделали такое с лучшими друзьями?
Zel B.11/29/2019 13:37
Yaks cooking the dog.go jail.tnx for helping the dogs somebody
Zel B.11/29/2019 13:34
Yaks bad
Aloke P.11/29/2019 01:29
This world is too full of insane, cruel people . What can change them?
Trixy G.11/29/2019 00:51
Please stop to consume dogs or cats meat... Stop.. Stop... !! You are all heartles n so cruel!! 😈
Anjali H.11/28/2019 12:28
God bless you all dear
Manjit K.11/28/2019 08:11
God bless u all. Please save them.
Kenneludaysinh G.11/28/2019 05:01
Dear Brut nature team, thank you so much for sharing this important issue! Best, the FOUR PAWS team
Malou F.11/27/2019 21:56
Cambodian has no heart They r more than dogs tssssk tsssk Thanks to Paws who save the dogs
Richard A.11/27/2019 17:13
dog is in Africa to
Aroona S.11/27/2019 16:25
These people r not human beings