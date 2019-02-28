back

Caught On Camera: Miami Police Slaps Suspect

The video never lies — two Miami police officers face charges for slapping a teen in handcuffs, then trying to cover it up.

02/28/2019 10:25 PM
  • 2.9m
  • 229

And even more

  1. La situation des prisons en France selon un surveillant gréviste

  2. Affaire de Rugy : quels journalistes étaient invités ?

  3. Fabrice Arfi raconte l'affaire Cahuzac aurait pu rester secrète

  4. Infirmière aux urgences à Paris, Raquel tire la sonnette d'alarme

  5. Comment les lobbies influencent les élus

  6. Paraplégique, Pascale raconte ses difficultés au quotidien

165 comments

  • Bayá B.
    04/30/2019 08:59

    Tako se to radi..

  • Manvir Y.
    04/30/2019 07:13

    Good job

  • Nadine G.
    04/30/2019 01:25

    Bad cops😏😏😏

  • Bob M.
    04/30/2019 00:49

    There are millions of contacts every day between police and the public. We will never be able to eliminate all police misconduct but most agencies have very rigid standards. Not sure if incidents like this are increasing but they are being expised due to the number of cameras and cell phones.

  • Graciela L.
    04/29/2019 22:25

    Q abra echo x q estará esposado

  • Hendrikus J.
    04/29/2019 14:59

    We have the same situation here...

  • Antuan G.
    04/28/2019 14:33

    Ya lacagan con esta mierda

  • Ali R.
    04/28/2019 13:55

    Yeah here in Pakistan police would beat us to death to confess the crime we never commited

  • Lucia S.
    04/27/2019 16:54

    Uy Pero Que Macho Remachó Pegándole A Un Hombre Amarrado

  • Lawang S.
    04/26/2019 03:50

    It’s nothing brutality! If u guys think slapping is that brut than come to nepal and get arrested. At that very moment u guys will know the difference.....the guy in the vedio is not 9yrs old. He could handel few more slaps nd kicks. Don’t get carried away.

  • Lovish S.
    04/24/2019 14:32

    Punjab di adhi police ander baithi honi chaidi fr

  • John W.
    04/22/2019 23:00

    Asus..dito pang karaniwan lang yan

  • Rodrigo T.
    04/22/2019 01:21

    Chupen la pichula Gringos Culiaos 😂😂😂

  • Paolo J.
    04/21/2019 19:57

    Eso son los que mientras andan asiendo factories se siente may discredited pero cuando los agraran a hay si son decides al momento que les dan una Patricia como Ellos lo asian a,los demas

  • Dusko B.
    04/20/2019 22:35

    A.C.A.B

  • Anthony R.
    04/20/2019 06:39

    My school teacher have slapped me like that in front of the class 😅😅😅 I knew one thing that m..f.. can't kill me.

  • Ximena G.
    04/19/2019 20:37

    Ojalá así fuera en nuestro país.... Y q no sigan haciéndo de las suyas... Algunos no todos....

  • Shadey F.
    04/19/2019 11:46

    Police brutally.

  • Xochitl A.
    04/19/2019 02:50

    Que poca mi pregunto a ellos que les tocará o los premiarán

  • Trevor B.
    04/18/2019 11:00

    Should have slapped him harder