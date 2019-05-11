Chelsea Manning Freed From Jail
She was freed from jail, but for how long? Here's a look at the journey of Chelsea Manning.
The Life of Chelsea Manning
At age 20, she joined the army. At 22, she was sent to Iraq as an intelligence analyst. A few months later, she handed more than 700,000 documents to WikiLeaks: videos, telegrams and confidential information, all published in the international press, on operations that took place in Iraq and Afghanistan.
At the time, it was the biggest leak of confidential documents in U.S. history. Manning was turned in by an informant and arrested in May 2010.
During her pre-trial detention, numerous activist groups sprung up to demand her release. At age 26, she was sentenced to 35 years in prison by a military tribunal and given a dishonorable discharge. The day after the verdict, she announced that she wanted to change her sex. She was being held in a men's prison, and after a lengthy battle, she won the right to hormone treatment.
During her years behind bars, she attemped suicide more than once. After nearly seven years in prison, on January 18, 2017, Barack Obama decided to commute her sentence — three days before he left office. Chelsea Manning has served a tough prison sentence.
It made sense to commute, and not pardon, her sentence and I feel very comfortable that justice has been served. On May 17, 2017, she left the prison at Fort Leavenworth. On January 14, 2018, Manning announced she would run in the Democratic primary for a Senate seat in Maryland politics. She finished 2nd out of 8 candidates. On March 8, 2019 she was held in contempt of court for refusing to testify in a grand jury investigation of WikiLeaks.
“I don’t believe in the grand jury process. I don’t believe in the secrecy of this.” She remained in jail for 62 days and was released on May 9, 2019.
