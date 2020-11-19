back

COVID-19 nurse brings Biden to tears

This nurse gave a moving account of treating COVID-19 patients ... and it brought Joe Biden to tears.

11/19/2020 1:30 PM
12 comments

  • Ari S.
    10 minutes

    Trump needs to be charged with Negligence and put in Jail!

  • Elisa D.
    26 minutes

    This breaks my heart!!! Thank you fir those who give their lives to help others!!!

  • Christian D.
    30 minutes

    Really ?? Monsters like biden can’t cry 🤮🤮🤮

  • Joseph R.
    32 minutes

    Trump: "Have you seen those economic numbers?" Trump and his cult followers are repugnant.

  • Eric D.
    33 minutes

    Trump supporters get sick with covid all the time. But instead of admitting they were wrong, and telling people so we can ALL be on the same page as Americans, they take a vow of silence. You would rather let other people die just to save face. You were duped into making a public health issue a political issue.

  • Brut
    34 minutes

    An inside look at COVID-19: What happens to patients who need months of rehab to recover? https://www.brut.media/us/news/covid-rehab-treats-patients-with-months-of-illness-b9199bb2-7bfc-447b-aaf7-75c9810581c1

  • Candi K.
    39 minutes

    Propaganda

  • Nakalema A.
    44 minutes

  • Jerry P.
    44 minutes

    Oh and he has the answer. Not my President never will be my President.

  • Charity A.
    an hour

    "Beauty open your eyes, intelligence open your mind , but good manners open your heart" AbdulBary Yahya

  • Delana D.
    an hour

    N neither had mask on ! Come on

  • Safe E.
    an hour

    He is crying all the time anyway

