back
Dead dolphins wash up in Mauritius near the site of an oil spill
Dozens of dolphins have been found dead on the coast of Mauritius. And according to local authorities, there is no link with the recent oil spill that hit the country…
08/28/2020 1:31 PM
- 3:59
Fluker: a whale at death's door in the Mediterranean sea
- 5:48
3 citizen-led initiatives to clean the seas
- 5:51
The story of the Rainbow Warrior
- 6:19
A model of biointensive farming to transform global agriculture
- 4:23
This Frenchman swam across the continent of plastic
- 2:15
Neowise, the brightest comet observed in the last 20 years
46 comments
Aroti B.a day
Wow amazing
Dunja A.2 days
😡😡😡
Dunja A.2 days
😭😭😭
Jeannine B.2 days
😡😰😡😰😡😰
Cody S.3 days
Dinner
Kollety N.3 days
More restriction to the world shipping industry!
Blayn S.3 days
😢
David W.3 days
THE OIL SPILL KILLED ALL SEA LIFE THAT GOT SICK AFTER THE SHIP WREAK , THOSE ARE THE FACTS, WHY ANY ONE WOULD SAY DIFFERENT ,GOT PAID TO SAY THAT.
Fu F.3 days
Human is killer!
Wong C.4 days
earthquake come...
Ramil L.4 days
So sad... the only word the ship owner would tell to the world " So Sorry "
Amy G.4 days
I can’t believe this is happening it’s horrible
John J.4 days
Was funny when 2 headed fish and whales covered in tumors started beaching themselves on the west coast they claimed it was global warming.. then the idiot protestors started laying in the streets for a resolution...
Monday Lee4 days
I was diagnosed of HIV in 2009, and my Liver was bad. I saw a post about Dr. Apala Herbs that cures HIV,CANCER,HSV, FATTY LIVER, and lots more…. I contacted him and told him about my health, he asked me not to worry anymore that he’s going to prepare the medicine and send it to me in my country. 3 days after sending I received the package and I took the medicine as prescribed by him and I was cured from HIV Virus. I took the medicine for 14 days,and the medicine has no Negative Influence, it only helped me get cured, you can as well WhatsApp him +2349051798469 or contact him via email: [email protected] he also special on cureing 1. HIV/AIDS 2. HERPES 3. CANCER 4. ALS 5. HEPATITIS B 6. DIABETES 7. HUMAN PAPILOMA VIRUS DISEASE(HPV) 8. ALZHEIMER 9. LUPUS (Lupus Vulgaris or Lupus Erythematosus) https://www.facebook.com/drapalaherbalhome/
John J.4 days
Is it in the Pacific? Fukushima?
Carol H.4 days
So terribly sad .
Anouska K.4 days
The world is run by very damaged traumatised and psychopathic people! That must be taken out of power
Anouska K.4 days
And put an out right global ban on nuclear weapons and weapons of mass destruction! Then in prison everyone who has played a part in there creation
Daniel B.4 days
5G did it.
Anouska K.4 days
😭😡 ecocide laws are long long long overdue