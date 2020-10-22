back

Dear Mr. President: a message from a cancer survivor

"Dear President Trump … Obamacare is keeping me alive and can cure my stage 4 cancer." For this cancer survivor, the Affordable Care Act is a matter of life and death...

10/22/2020 12:28 PM

184 comments

  • Noury A.
    2 days

    I do support Cancer people

  • Stef W.
    3 days

    Chemo kills!!!! Alkaline the body to starve the cancer!!!

  • Scott L.
    3 days

    Lies

  • Christopher E.
    4 days

    Absolute ignorant people support Obamacare

  • Vincent H.
    4 days

    And for other it put them in debt with another bill that they couldn't afford. Get this propoganda out of here

  • Eric H.
    4 days

    Obamacare isnt doing anything for you. It's just our healthcare and the insurance you have. Trump is just making it more affordable since obama only made the insurance companies richer

  • Brian J.
    4 days

    My dad too had cancer at a stage four, his insurance went out before Trump ever got to office , Obama care insurance is only as good as the thieves peddling it ,I hope you find the right choice and get well soon no one should ever suffer from cancer. Insurance is money racking investment for political people Trump is trying for a open market where certain stakes can’t make it miserable for people like my dad

  • Mike H.
    4 days

    It wasn't right or Fair of him to make it mandatory for people to have

  • Andrew S.
    4 days

    No offense... but it's bad for everyone else. Needs of the many and all.

  • Siobhan H.
    4 days

    What is wrong with America, health care should be free to everyone. It is a basic human right

  • David R.
    4 days

    How come if I don't have insurance because I can't afford it I get a Fine?

  • Ryan M.
    4 days

    No cure for cancer

  • Matt L.
    5 days

    Obamacare isnt keeping you alive ....doctors are and pre existing conditions are actually protected with Trump

  • Charles E.
    5 days

    xD nice try.

  • Patricia A.
    5 days

    God Bless and keep you.

  • Joe I.
    5 days

    Obamacare is cash. Cash doesn't keep anybody alive. Proper care and a good plan might.

  • Jonathan C.
    5 days

    Bill Webb shut up this was a week ago

  • Bill W.
    5 days

    Just so we know, Did you pay for health insurance before Obama? If so, how was your medical treatment? If not, did you pay for your medical treatments out of your pocket? Finally, why do you think giving goods and services is free? When is the last time you took your car into repair and handed them an insurance card and didn't have to come with an out of pocket expense? Insurance is not a Human Right! It's an expense.

  • Jerry D.
    5 days

    Hey, let's focus on this one person Obamacare helps and completely ignore the millions of Americans it negatively affects.

  • Nathan F.
    5 days

    Logic>Emotion.

