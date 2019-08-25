back

Do animals really have a 6th sense?

Do animals really have a 6th sense? Brut nature asked the question to a veterinarian... With L'animal et l'homme

08/25/2019 8:29 AM
6 comments

  • Mrayan M.
    09/03/2019 10:32

    Very nice

  • Aant L.
    09/02/2019 02:55

    Wow woah... we're all aliens

  • John R.
    08/26/2019 19:24

    All I know is they got more sense then the socialist communist democrats of America.

  • Jamie P.
    08/25/2019 14:14

    We all have the sixth sense as well but it is just that we are all under spells and hypnosis and that hinders our spiritual growth.

  • Hanif B.
    08/25/2019 09:05

    So good,

  • Brut nature
    08/22/2019 16:21

    Veterinarian Marie-Claude Bomsel will be attending the "Université d'été de l'animal", an event dedicated to animal intelligence which will take place this Saturday, 24 August in Brittany. More info here: https://lanimaletlhomme.com/universite-ete-de-lanimal/