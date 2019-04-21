back
Does Your State Have a 'Right to Die' Law?
Around the U.S., some states are adopting "assisted suicide" or "right to die" initiatives — better known as Death with Dignity laws — and they allow terminal ill people to end their lives, on their terms.
Charlene R.04/27/2019 15:59
I’m sorry but as a survivor of suicide, meaning my son died by suicide I could never get behind this idea.
Karen E.04/26/2019 14:41
They kill horses don't they!
Glenna B.04/25/2019 01:55
Yes! !!!
Nelson J.04/24/2019 11:30
Life easly taken than given
Andrew W.04/23/2019 20:12
Have you ever watched someone you love wither away and die in pain? I have, so this Doesn't look so bad now.
Ron J.04/23/2019 18:36
I can see this going horribly wrong
Maria A.04/22/2019 23:59
It's been legal in some countries. Instead of prolonging a painful terminal illness they actually get to choose. Why is that a problem? Money and lack of humanity and dignity in the USA shouldn't be a reason to be in hospice. Let them go in their way.
Roy T.04/22/2019 21:32
Get a living will.
Nelson W.04/22/2019 06:44
i feel this a vote for the seniors, just like a vote on abortion is for women..
Matthew D.04/22/2019 06:06
Absolutely in favor. If someone is terminally ill and has the mental capacity and clarity to make life decisions, they should be able to make this choice. This is nothing that can’t already be done at home... it just makes it more humane and is ensured to get the job done with no pain.
Anne K.04/22/2019 02:48
Yes
Henry C.04/21/2019 22:59
This law should apply in my country too. It is more painful to be suffering beside your family member because you know that anyway it is gonna die some near day.
Esmeralda P.04/21/2019 21:16
I sooo agree with this. I've been an ICU nurse for years and saw a lot of patients lost their identity and dignity during their last breath. If a person who is terminally ill can go with his pride totally intact and his dignity not strip, why would we not allow that?
Konna C.04/21/2019 20:51
They need a version if this for the people trapped in rest homes.
Lynda L.04/21/2019 20:41
This should be the law in every state. Who better to know their wishes than the person him or herself. My father and my husband and several dear friends were fortunate enough to live their lives as they wanted to, and died as they wanted to. It was so much easier on both the patients and on their families. I hope my wishes are followed when it’s my turn to pass on. Like donating your organs so others can live, dying as you choose is a blessing.
Brady F.04/21/2019 20:24
Used to be against this, but who am I to say whether a terminally I'll patient should have to suffer for extra months or weeks for the same end result.
Abdullah A.04/21/2019 19:09
Oh wow what next if someone stabs someone with their consent it is legal huh??
Carole A.04/21/2019 15:29
I don't think it has a political connotation I think it has the right to live as you want without hurting others and the right to die as you want without hurting others. If this is a free country why don't we have the right to be free
Axel A.04/21/2019 14:55
Paddleton movie, watch it. They have the right not to feel pain but is it legal? In a humanitarian way? You die on your own terms?
Gina P.04/21/2019 14:31
Oh , yes give people a choice. Respect their wishes.