Donald Trump and house appliances

Michele V.26 minutes
A complete mad man.
Catherine W.27 minutes
smfh
Mike T.36 minutes
Just WOW! 🤦🏽♂️
Ali A.an hour
So USA president is doing stand up comedy gigs now
Joni S.an hour
WHAT!!!!!
Mary O.2 hours
??????
Younes H.3 hours
Younes H.3 hours
Younes H.3 hours
Younes H.3 hours
Younes H.3 hours
Mikael M.3 hours
Ehhhhhmmmmmm what is he mumbling about? Faucet., shower head.. huh?? Bummmbummm bummm. What?
Lesley B.3 hours
He is rambling about nothing and people are dying !!!!!!!
Christian C.4 hours
“Mr. Yapping Cheeto, what you’ve just said is one of the most insanely idiotic things I have ever heard. At no point in your rambling, incoherent response were you even close to anything that could be considered a rational thought. Everyone in this room is now dumber for having listened to it. I award you no points, and may God have mercy on your soul.”
Dorothy T.4 hours
Some great advice from our President, wanna be plumber.
Mobingka G.4 hours
His hair needs to be perfect!😂🤣
Natalie H.4 hours
WTAF. He is so moronic.
Claudio C.4 hours
139600
Leigh M.4 hours
mum
Trisha C.5 hours
Whatttttttt