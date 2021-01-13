back
DRC: six rangers killed at protected national park
They were protecting a gorilla sanctuary. Six rangers from the Virunga National Park, the oldest national park in Africa, were killed by armed groups in an ambush. Meanwhile, in the Democratic Republic of Congo...
01/13/2021 5:07 PM
