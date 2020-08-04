back
Epidemiologist answers 7 questions on Covid-19
What's the peak of an epidemic? Why is it so important to "flatten the curve?" 7 very simple questions about COVID-19 with epidemiologist Ali H. Mokdad.
04/08/2020 11:28 PM
- New
And even more
- 5:03
Epidemiologist answers 7 questions on Covid-19
- 4:47
This snorkeling mask is now used as a ventilator, and more.
- 3:39
Health care workers mistreated amid Covid-19 crisis
- 3:18
The story of the coronavirus whistleblower, Dr. Li Wenliang
- 3:29
How to practice self-care
- 3:31
17-year-old creates coronavirus-tracking website
3 comments
Lana L.an hour
How can we get rid of this if the whole nation not on board
Brut News4 hours
IHME’s COVID-19 projections by state: https://covid19.healthdata.org/united-states-of-america
Brut4 hours
IHME’s COVID-19 projections by state: https://covid19.healthdata.org/united-states-of-america