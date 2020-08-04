back

Epidemiologist answers 7 questions on Covid-19

What's the peak of an epidemic? Why is it so important to "flatten the curve?" 7 very simple questions about COVID-19 with epidemiologist Ali H. Mokdad.

04/08/2020 11:28 PM
3 comments

  • Lana L.
    an hour

    How can we get rid of this if the whole nation not on board

  • Brut News
    4 hours

    IHME’s COVID-19 projections by state: https://covid19.healthdata.org/united-states-of-america

