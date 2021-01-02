back

Evan Rachel Wood accuses Marilyn Manson of abuse

Evan Rachel Wood and 3 other women are accusing singer Marilyn Manson of abuse. The actor shared her story before Congress back in 2018, but hadn't named her alleged abuser until now.

02/01/2021 8:42 PM
4 comments

  • Nessa B.
    12 minutes

    so sad

  • Nada L.
    41 minutes

    This is demeaning and damaging the real victims of abuse.

  • Kata R.
    an hour

    Who and twwwwat a f are they laughing?????

  • Cal A.
    an hour

    Thank God we are innocent until proven guilty in courts of law.

