Evan Rachel Wood accuses Marilyn Manson of abuse
Evan Rachel Wood and 3 other women are accusing singer Marilyn Manson of abuse. The actor shared her story before Congress back in 2018, but hadn't named her alleged abuser until now.
02/01/2021 8:42 PM
Nessa B.12 minutes
so sad
Nada L.41 minutes
This is demeaning and damaging the real victims of abuse.
Kata R.an hour
Who and twwwwat a f are they laughing?????
Cal A.an hour
Thank God we are innocent until proven guilty in courts of law.