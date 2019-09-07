back
Extinction Rebellion: Getting Arrested Beats Being Ignored | w/ Tiffany Ferguson
Climate action group Extinction Rebellion will not wait for politics to catch up with the climate crisis. For Brut, YouTuber Tiffany Ferguson joined the New York City chapter of Extinction Rebellion for two days of training and direct action. This is the story of the movement and her experience with the group. 🌎✊
09/07/2019 10:22 AMupdated: 09/09/2019 1:36 PM
646 comments
Nicholas C.17 hours
There is no crisis and the climate doesn't need our help.
Aga M.17 hours
What a joke...all those people are hypocrites fancy speeches and no solutions yet we have a man who invented cars that can run on water and man who changed air into water and they did it with pure intentions and none of these people put funds in their ideas get a life you protest freaks
Jordan G.17 hours
The planet can only sustain 500,000 humans. Theirs 7.8 billion humans so 7.5 billion people need to die. Any volunteers?
Marc D.a day
Watching this has inspired me to start clubing baby seals, pour oil down storm drains, hunt polar bears, and burn all the plastic and coal I can find.
Jon K.2 days
Shut up and go away
Joshua S.2 days
These people are so dumb
Gabrielle F.2 days
going through these comments, i’ve literally never seen a group of uneducated people larger than this. first time for everything
Tommy A.3 days
Are these people actually proposing, funding, or researching into alternative forms of clean energy? Or just rallying together, causing a ruckus, and making a scene? Serious question
Craig L.3 days
Stupid
Jacob S.4 days
I MIGHT have respect for you if you just honest and say look, we're polluting our planet and that sucks so let's work to clean it up rather than thicken little b.s.
Aaron H.4 days
Climate change may be happening but can we acknowledge the actual problem of the fact that Porn and Hate are destroying the world faster than climate change an no one is saying anything?
Andrew B.5 days
NUT JOBS!!!!!
Layne N.6 days
This is a false narrative its political to make money wake up
Andrew M.6 days
Clowns
Stillman C.6 days
Before you morons go any further.. How many ice ages have we come out of?
Derrick M.6 days
We all gonna die sooner or later, don’t be scared and embrace the suck.
Dios L.6 days
Climate change isn't bad... This is stupid
Sierra C.6 days
Rejects
Arthur G.12/11/2019 06:45
Did you know that India and China put 80% of all plastic in the ocean?
Arthur G.12/11/2019 06:45
did you know that China burns more coal than all other countries combined?