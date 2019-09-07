back

Extinction Rebellion: Getting Arrested Beats Being Ignored | w/ Tiffany Ferguson

Climate action group Extinction Rebellion will not wait for politics to catch up with the climate crisis. For Brut, YouTuber Tiffany Ferguson joined the New York City chapter of Extinction Rebellion for two days of training and direct action. This is the story of the movement and her experience with the group. 🌎✊

09/07/2019 10:22 AMupdated: 09/09/2019 1:36 PM
  • Nicholas C.
    17 hours

    There is no crisis and the climate doesn't need our help.

  • Aga M.
    17 hours

    What a joke...all those people are hypocrites fancy speeches and no solutions yet we have a man who invented cars that can run on water and man who changed air into water and they did it with pure intentions and none of these people put funds in their ideas get a life you protest freaks

  • Jordan G.
    17 hours

    The planet can only sustain 500,000 humans. Theirs 7.8 billion humans so 7.5 billion people need to die. Any volunteers?

  • Marc D.
    a day

    Watching this has inspired me to start clubing baby seals, pour oil down storm drains, hunt polar bears, and burn all the plastic and coal I can find.

  • Jon K.
    2 days

    Shut up and go away

  • Joshua S.
    2 days

    These people are so dumb

  • Gabrielle F.
    2 days

    going through these comments, i’ve literally never seen a group of uneducated people larger than this. first time for everything

  • Tommy A.
    3 days

    Are these people actually proposing, funding, or researching into alternative forms of clean energy? Or just rallying together, causing a ruckus, and making a scene? Serious question

  • Craig L.
    3 days

    Stupid

  • Jacob S.
    4 days

    I MIGHT have respect for you if you just honest and say look, we're polluting our planet and that sucks so let's work to clean it up rather than thicken little b.s.

  • Aaron H.
    4 days

    Climate change may be happening but can we acknowledge the actual problem of the fact that Porn and Hate are destroying the world faster than climate change an no one is saying anything?

  • Andrew B.
    5 days

    NUT JOBS!!!!!

  • Layne N.
    6 days

    This is a false narrative its political to make money wake up

  • Andrew M.
    6 days

    Clowns

  • Stillman C.
    6 days

    Before you morons go any further.. How many ice ages have we come out of?

  • Derrick M.
    6 days

    We all gonna die sooner or later, don’t be scared and embrace the suck.

  • Dios L.
    6 days

    Climate change isn't bad... This is stupid

  • Sierra C.
    6 days

    Rejects

  • Arthur G.
    12/11/2019 06:45

    Did you know that India and China put 80% of all plastic in the ocean?

  • Arthur G.
    12/11/2019 06:45

    did you know that China burns more coal than all other countries combined?