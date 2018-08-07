back

Fed Up With Racial Abuse, Entire Workforce Walks Out

Fed up with racial abuse and firings, the entire Mexican workforce at this Indiana facility walked out in solidarity.

08/07/2018 11:01 PM
  • 246.7k
  • 120

Stand Up

  1. How Shiori Ito Brought the #MeToo Movement to Japan

  2. This interview reveals the truth behind Mattel toys

  3. Doctors trying to vaccinate detained migrants arrested

  4. Anti-Homeless Tactics Around the United States

  5. My first day in France: Joël

  6. Protesting Gender Violence Around the World Through Song

95 comments

  • Jennifer V.
    08/27/2018 16:59

    Okorie Angel Izu this the video you was telling me about

  • Danny V.
    08/27/2018 00:17

    If anyone thinks the story is true you’re naïve it’s being manipulated by the liberals and Democrats headline is completely wrong in this story just like to CNN fake news . They use a black narrator to fool blacks into believing this garbage .

  • Chris B.
    08/27/2018 00:13

    He got fired for posting this video....and No one stood up for him...Lol!

  • Lórien N.
    08/26/2018 20:33

    Women too! Rise up my brothers and sisters!

  • Dustin C.
    08/26/2018 18:50

    I face discrimination from blacks, and Hispanics for being white shrug. The world is not perfect suck it up buttercup.

  • Victor K.
    08/26/2018 17:54

    stupid ICE... should have waited outside for the catch... 🤣

  • Pilo R.
    08/26/2018 15:47

    Cesar Chavez!! Putos...

  • Richard W.
    08/26/2018 05:11

    He sounds so proud of his coworkers' decision to support those criminals...❤ At least he lost his job.

  • Siaramarie A.
    08/26/2018 00:40

    I’m latina100% Puertorrican working in a place where they’re all only white people and I never get into something like this. They all respect me as well and I respect them too. There’s not differences in between us and I feel comfortable at my work place. 👍🏼 They all said “Hola” to me every day 💜

  • Bill H.
    08/25/2018 23:16

    Fake

  • Manuel A.
    08/25/2018 21:30

    Village of fools.

  • Adrian S.
    08/25/2018 21:20

    Cant believe the fired the dude that posted the video

  • Mark F.
    08/25/2018 15:58

    Twist ending. They all came back the next day once they realized they had bills to pay.

  • مصطفى ع.
    08/24/2018 22:03

    People should boycott companies like this. 🇺🇸

  • Sam Q.
    08/24/2018 20:24

    bro let’s hire all of them lol

  • Daniel S.
    08/24/2018 20:24

    Yup Mexicans move as 1 unit👊🏼🤙🏽 1 move ALL move🙌🏼🙌🏼

  • Joey Z.
    08/24/2018 17:43

    They don’t have a union there?

  • Pattie R.
    08/24/2018 13:38

    It's true to the fact stand up

  • Robert J.
    08/24/2018 01:44

    Oh look,a lot of job openings..LMAO .Give it to people more deserving..

  • Vicky M.
    08/23/2018 12:31

    this is the video we were talking about on Saturday