Former prosecutor charged in Ahmaud Arbery's case

In February 2020, Ahmaud Arbery, an unarmed Black man, was fatally shot while he was jogging. Two months and a viral video later, an investigation was launched. Now, a former prosecutor has been charged for mishandling the case ...

09/03/2021 8:08 PM

6 comments

  • Mel O.
    21 hours

    ''Mishandled'' is an understatement.

  • Taklimur R.
    2 days

    Recism is bad either by white/black/muslim/ Christian...for any dam mean.

  • Dormnic M.
    2 days

    Soo sad, why should someone kill a black Young guy? Let's the God of Abraham, punish them.may he RIP.

  • Alan T.
    2 days

    Sound like a KKK killing

  • GRenea L.
    3 days

    🛐🕊⚖️💜💜💜🇺🇸

  • Troy J.
    3 days

    for the hundredth time: ahmaud Aubrey was not jogging 🤦🏿‍♂️ and there's no evidence the former DA did anything wrong in the investigation. I've seen the investigation report myself. the new DA is a black racist who happens to know Aubreys family personally. they are really trying to railroad these white guys for simply following the laws of their community.