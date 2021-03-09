back
Former prosecutor charged in Ahmaud Arbery's case
In February 2020, Ahmaud Arbery, an unarmed Black man, was fatally shot while he was jogging. Two months and a viral video later, an investigation was launched. Now, a former prosecutor has been charged for mishandling the case ...
09/03/2021 8:08 PM
Mel O.21 hours
''Mishandled'' is an understatement.
Taklimur R.2 days
Recism is bad either by white/black/muslim/ Christian...for any dam mean.
Dormnic M.2 days
Soo sad, why should someone kill a black Young guy? Let's the God of Abraham, punish them.may he RIP.
Alan T.2 days
Sound like a KKK killing
GRenea L.3 days
🛐🕊⚖️💜💜💜🇺🇸
Troy J.3 days
for the hundredth time: ahmaud Aubrey was not jogging 🤦🏿♂️ and there's no evidence the former DA did anything wrong in the investigation. I've seen the investigation report myself. the new DA is a black racist who happens to know Aubreys family personally. they are really trying to railroad these white guys for simply following the laws of their community.