Free After 27 years in Prison

Unjustly imprisoned for 27 years, he's finally free — and his golf course paintings were a big reason why. ⛳
Jimmy P.10/01/2018 05:52
✊💪💙🖌️
Elizabeth A.09/29/2018 19:19
Y los derechos humanos de esté hombre?
Mustapha M.09/29/2018 15:48
😞😞
Hasmik B.09/29/2018 13:19
Մալադեց կեցես good.
Abu D.09/29/2018 06:41
He who Jah bless no one curse
Mirzet M.09/23/2018 17:55
Crazy world we live in
Mireille L.09/22/2018 18:25
27 ans! Une vie volée !
Nathan A.09/22/2018 13:59
Blue eye devils always locking up innocent blacks.......Amerikkka
Ana R.09/21/2018 22:24
Amén
Glennis C.09/21/2018 18:13
Many blessings to you young man. Keep up your good work. Beautiful art.
Fitzgerald W.09/21/2018 11:12
This is an isolated incident these type of things don't routinely happens (sarcasm).
Sajid S.09/21/2018 08:24
where is the judge and jury who did this to him? why are they walking free??? 27 years gone...
Bernard P.09/21/2018 07:29
Help came than k
Fran O.09/21/2018 03:37
I can only hope that he receives some compensation. I say this with the knowledge that nothing makes up for any of the days taken from you. Peace and joy to you
Kareem W.09/21/2018 02:07
Amen GOD IS THE GREATEST
Ernest M.09/21/2018 01:56
Free at last!
JoAnn D.09/21/2018 00:20
This is why I'm anti-death-penalty!! This happens far too often, and far too many are black men!! There must be a better way!!!
Fenela T.09/20/2018 22:02
So sad, 27yrs stolen.. My God!
Fajaryanto S.09/20/2018 21:52
Holy cow! He retains his youthful look after 27 years gone by! Must have been a sorcery work whatever it is! 😱
Frances B.09/20/2018 20:06
Amazing Free at last good for you wish all the best