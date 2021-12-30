back

Ghislaine Maxwell: the socialite convicted of sex-trafficking

British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell has been found guilty of luring and grooming underage girls for Jeffrey Epstein's sex-trafficking network. This is her story...

12/30/2021 1:27 PM
5 comments

  • Maria R.
    21 minutes

    Why aren’t the Girls also going after the men. Who actually sexually abused them. I think Maxwell, should work with the prosecutors to lower her sentence, and she should sing like a bird. Start telling the prosecutors the men that actually assaulted these young girls. She knows who they are and so do the girls

  • Dave B.
    29 minutes

    Will be a lot of pissed off mommas in the big house.

  • Jeremiah T.
    an hour

    Should spend the rest of her life locked up.

  • Agha A.
    an hour

    Hopefully she won’t kill herself

  • Uriel L.
    an hour

    Cerdos Poderosos !

