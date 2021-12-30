back
Ghislaine Maxwell: the socialite convicted of sex-trafficking
British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell has been found guilty of luring and grooming underage girls for Jeffrey Epstein's sex-trafficking network. This is her story...
12/30/2021 1:27 PM
Maria R.21 minutes
Why aren’t the Girls also going after the men. Who actually sexually abused them. I think Maxwell, should work with the prosecutors to lower her sentence, and she should sing like a bird. Start telling the prosecutors the men that actually assaulted these young girls. She knows who they are and so do the girls
Dave B.29 minutes
Will be a lot of pissed off mommas in the big house.
Jeremiah T.an hour
Should spend the rest of her life locked up.
Agha A.an hour
Hopefully she won’t kill herself
Uriel L.an hour
Cerdos Poderosos !