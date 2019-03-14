back

Google Developer Sets Pi Day Record

A Google employee shattered the world record for most accurate calculation of pi — on Pi Day! 😲

03/14/2019 9:53 PMupdated: 03/14/2019 9:56 PM
21 comments

  • Soma S.
    03/31/2019 20:15

    I am so lost!!!!

  • Haydee R.
    03/30/2019 22:54

    Felicitaciones.campeon.

  • Bony K.
    03/30/2019 04:58

    I thought she is a man

  • Ram C.
    03/29/2019 15:49

    dont worry heR real name is KAZUYA KATAMA so she is he😅

  • Marilyn B.
    03/28/2019 07:07

    I'm more shocked that's a woman

  • نور ع.
    03/28/2019 05:54

    Shee?? I thought...

  • Dallas K.
    03/26/2019 02:59

    So this person used a computer to calculate pi. They didn't do a thing except start the program. The computer calculated it out and not this person.

  • Hugo F.
    03/24/2019 19:59

    Y para que le sirve eso....

  • Wajdan J.
    03/24/2019 15:22

    I had high expectations from you

  • Jessica T.
    03/24/2019 00:45

    All I can say is, he have better hair than me. I thought he was a she 😕

  • Doremi B.
    03/23/2019 12:44

    😊

  • Kin M.
    03/22/2019 06:18

    So what now? Useless brilliance 😑

  • Ruth B.
    03/21/2019 15:26

    ...explicame xfa

  • James L.
    03/21/2019 03:49

    Asians are Math Wizards.. 😂😁

  • Ariel R.
    03/21/2019 03:43

    Ill add 2 to the last digit, does it make me a record breaker?

  • Bee N.
    03/20/2019 05:51

    my god i thought she was he 😂😂

  • Ahmed A.
    03/19/2019 10:33

    i had hard time realizing it was a she

  • Karen S.
    03/18/2019 18:34

    . Missed your pi greetings for my birthday!

  • Robin R.
    03/15/2019 08:07

    Hell, I thought everyone knew this after the movie “ Life of Pi”😳

  • Brut
    03/15/2019 01:06

    This app developer has no time for sexist stereotypes.