Google Developer Sets Pi Day Record

A Google employee shattered the world record for most accurate calculation of pi — on Pi Day! 😲
21 comments
Soma S.03/31/2019 20:15
I am so lost!!!!
Haydee R.03/30/2019 22:54
Felicitaciones.campeon.
Bony K.03/30/2019 04:58
I thought she is a man
Ram C.03/29/2019 15:49
dont worry heR real name is KAZUYA KATAMA so she is he😅
Marilyn B.03/28/2019 07:07
I'm more shocked that's a woman
نور ع.03/28/2019 05:54
Shee?? I thought...
Dallas K.03/26/2019 02:59
So this person used a computer to calculate pi. They didn't do a thing except start the program. The computer calculated it out and not this person.
Hugo F.03/24/2019 19:59
Y para que le sirve eso....
Wajdan J.03/24/2019 15:22
I had high expectations from you
Jessica T.03/24/2019 00:45
All I can say is, he have better hair than me. I thought he was a she 😕
Doremi B.03/23/2019 12:44
😊
Kin M.03/22/2019 06:18
So what now? Useless brilliance 😑
Ruth B.03/21/2019 15:26
...explicame xfa
James L.03/21/2019 03:49
Asians are Math Wizards.. 😂😁
Ariel R.03/21/2019 03:43
Ill add 2 to the last digit, does it make me a record breaker?
Bee N.03/20/2019 05:51
my god i thought she was he 😂😂
Ahmed A.03/19/2019 10:33
i had hard time realizing it was a she
Karen S.03/18/2019 18:34
. Missed your pi greetings for my birthday!
Robin R.03/15/2019 08:07
Hell, I thought everyone knew this after the movie “ Life of Pi”😳
Brut03/15/2019 01:06
This app developer has no time for sexist stereotypes.