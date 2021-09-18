back
Greta Thunberg defends Indigenous people
“Indigenous rights and climate justice go hand in hand.” Greta Thunberg spoke in defense of Indigenous peoples protecting the Amazon in Brazil. Here’s why.
09/13/2021 1:17 PMupdated: 09/13/2021 1:20 PM
And even more
- 1:00
Greta Thunberg's latest message for world leaders
- 6:03
This photographer is changing perceptions on Afghan women
- 5:21
"The Trash Walker" is saving your waste
- 7:35
The life of Ruth Bader Ginsburg
- 3:30
Beekeeper teaches TikTok why we should care about bees
- 6:03
Angélique Kidjo on breaking stereotypes about African music
69 comments
Joe B.09/18/2021 14:05
Tool
Allen R.09/17/2021 03:47
🖕
Sarah B.09/16/2021 14:16
Ya you go ahead and keep reading those scripts. Exposed last year and still at it. 🙄
Sandesh R.09/16/2021 09:20
Greta 💚🙏
Tripti P.09/15/2021 17:05
Autism needs proper care!
Nettle T.09/15/2021 16:13
Shut it offfff!
Jessica J.09/15/2021 11:14
Come to Australia, then you'll see some wrong doings been done to the indigenous people...
John F.09/15/2021 04:44
Stupid LITTLE Girl.
Dhurjati Sarkar09/15/2021 01:44
The kid is surely a Genius! Kudos to her!!
Robin S.09/14/2021 21:46
Hi Am so sorry for infringing on your privacy, please have you done your std test? this is an awareness campaign program , Can’t still believe that I got cured from genital herpes through herbal medicine from dr festus testing and cure centre. Visit him via email [email protected] and get yours thanks
Mohamed H.09/14/2021 21:02
Start with America first 🙄
Riccardo D.09/14/2021 16:05
Who is this ?
Vanita M.09/14/2021 10:40
Love her...Such a brave girl.
Gabriela S.09/14/2021 10:21
I am very sorry for her childhood. It must miss her dearly 😔
Francisco T.09/14/2021 09:35
The same creatures that live in the amazon consume the oxygen the amazon produces… the amazon rainforest are not the lungs of the world…. 🤦🏻 go take a nap little karen
George O.09/14/2021 07:46
Go to hell.
Jonathan R.09/14/2021 06:47
Thx doctor
Ritik R.09/14/2021 05:49
She is the biggest fraud
Mary Q.09/14/2021 03:49
Since this plandemic happened, I now have a feeling that she is a cyborg🤔
ढुङ्गेल स.09/14/2021 02:03
What is she doing? Is she only shouting or doing something productive as well?