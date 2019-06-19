back
Gulf of Mexico: this "dead zone" could be one of the largest recorded
Over 22,000 square km of ocean nearly devoid of life... This is how big this "dead zone" could be in 2019, and it could be close to breaking a record.
25 comments
Russell B.06/29/2019 06:25
We really do know how to stuff up the world.
Steve H.06/29/2019 05:29
Well is it climate change or fertilizer? What are we going to do. Flat answer? Kill off 75% of the population and there will be no problems. Start with the elite and work backwards and don't forget the politicians.
Crystal C.06/29/2019 00:31
We are !,
Phil H.06/28/2019 02:18
Yep fuck it turn every thing off we can all live on caves just dont come near mine
Christine H.06/27/2019 07:11
SCARY!
Nadine C.06/25/2019 18:51
We are slowly killing our earth😓
Graham H.06/25/2019 18:33
🤬🤬
Steven H.06/25/2019 15:15
Big sugar companies are the biggest culprit!!! They have manipulated the Florida state government with $$$$$ for years and this is the result. The algae blooms they create cover half the west coast of Florida, but they say they haven't done anything to harm the environment 🤥🤥🤥🤥🤥
Julie B.06/25/2019 11:10
What about adding oxygen to these areas to stop it
Herber P.06/25/2019 01:07
All Mississippi's River contamination over its border comes from fertilizers used trough farmlands deployed around it
James C.06/23/2019 21:34
Thanks you off shore drilling.
Zach K.06/23/2019 02:11
Couldn’t scientists put oxygen farms in there using kelp and seaweed stands to combat it even putting sea grass could shrink it somewhat
Teryl F.06/22/2019 23:39
oil spill...remember?
Graeme N.06/22/2019 12:31
More climate change BS.
Herman B.06/22/2019 02:24
Thanks to lawn fertilizer, mulch your grass and stop fertilizing.
Antonio F.06/21/2019 19:57
Is it the first time it happens in history or before history or is it the first time it has been studied???
Gary D.06/21/2019 12:19
Don't fore the tons of fertilizer, and organic materials swept from docks along the Mississippi river. When fertilizer, and grains, are spilled onto docks, they are simply swept into the river. This one will ensure that I stay in FB jail a long time.
Michael T.06/21/2019 09:08
This has been an ongoing problem in my homestate for decades . The BP oilspill no doubt did not help but I think its the farm runoof and manufacturing waste from the north making its way down The Mississippi into the Gulf .
Ina E.06/21/2019 06:01
what about the oil that's still there? no effect? Like the radiation from Japan-no effect? No 1 is doing anything!!!
Darrin I.06/20/2019 17:17
H2O is water. How can it have a lack of oxygen? Are you saying it’s not water? Can someone explain?