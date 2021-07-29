back

Gymnasts explain the “twisties,” after Simone Biles recovers from a case

Simone Biles admitted to having a case of the "twisties," which caused her to withdraw from the team finals at the Olympics. Fellow gymnasts explain this mysterious phenomenon …

07/29/2021 9:16 PMupdated: 07/29/2021 9:17 PM
10 comments

  • Sherryl J.
    29 minutes

    Charlie Kirk show us what you have achieved.

  • Zac S.
    an hour

    "Weak people" sits at a computer while literally not being strong enough to be the world's best at any sport

  • Melissa H.
    an hour

    He is full of crap. Why don’t YOU try and make it to the olympics! And medal!! What a POS.

  • Leah L.
    an hour

    Stop giving this guy air time, it’s what he wants. He doesn’t care about the comments etc he does this to have this reaction. He may be an oxygen thief but we shouldn’t fuel his fire.

  • Jesse S.
    an hour

    That's rediculous. She made a decision that someone who is a mature champion would make.

  • Donald B.
    an hour

    Her decision i can respect that

  • Ralph L.
    an hour

    She choked

  • Arran S.
    an hour

    That’s physical and not mental health. Someone is pushing a false narrative

  • Shelly A.
    2 hours

    Simone did what she had to. Good for her!!! 💪🏽

  • Robert C.
    2 hours

    Very soon sports will have no winners and the woke brigade will applaud everyone for just competing 🤣🤣🤣