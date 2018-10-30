back

He's the first with Down Syndrome to own a food truck in Puerto Rico

Chris González is the first person with Down syndrome to own a business in Puerto Rico. His food truck CHRISin Limites hit the road a year after Hurricane Maria.

10/30/2018 7:12 PMupdated: 03/29/2019 6:29 PM
  • 12.5m
  • 3.0k

Breaking Stereotypes

  1. Black Woman Wins Miss Universe For First Time in 8 Years

  2. Teens Break Barriers Through Surfing

  3. Welcome to Heavy Metal Church

  4. First/Second Generation: Growing Up Taiwanese-American

  5. Nova Galaxia on No-Shave November

  6. Navy Officer By Day and Drag Queen By Night

1643 comments

  • Tony M.
    12/02/2019 18:17

    Me encanta la energia de este joven hasta se me aguan los ojos

  • Omayra L.
    12/02/2019 12:31

    @Ellen DeGeneres please bring this young man to your show

  • James D.
    11/29/2019 18:23

    Wow, god bless him.

  • Elizet V.
    11/23/2019 02:32

    Cruzita Mejia Wooow!!

  • Chris K.
    11/22/2019 22:51

    Awesome 👏🏼. Congratulations

  • Allaura C.
    11/03/2019 04:33

    need to tell your family 🖤

  • Maggie C.
    11/02/2019 20:55

    Bless this young man Amen !!

  • Mikel J.
    11/01/2019 17:03

    things are looking up 😂😂😂😂😂

  • Katherine E.
    10/30/2019 17:47

    you’ll love this

  • Dorothy D.
    10/30/2019 12:42

    Well done. Good luck in the future. You are an inspiration to others. God Bless

  • Christine F.
    10/29/2019 23:25

    What a truly inspirational story, so nice to see something so positive these days, hope his parents are super proud of him

  • Stacy C.
    10/29/2019 19:06

    mira tu nene con el amor que tú le das llegara hacer un hermoso emprendedor si se lo propone, ese nene no tendra limites tampoco, suerte❤

  • Dena M.
    10/27/2019 17:55

    Congratulations

  • Lynn G.
    10/23/2019 21:53

    Awsome

  • Evelyn G.
    10/23/2019 01:48

    Que chevere the world is yours congratulations

  • Mickey D.
    10/21/2019 03:34

    Orgullo Boricua

  • Maria M.
    10/19/2019 22:37

    Congrats!

  • Lourdes D.
    10/19/2019 22:14

    Beautiful!💖 Such an Inspirational Young Man with a dream he made with the love of his family it came true. Blessings and much love Boricua!💖🙏😘

  • Maria T.
    10/17/2019 23:06

    Dios lo bendiga mucho 🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰

  • Juancarlos Q.
    10/17/2019 22:54

    Mi hermano que dios lo bendiga la humildad no tiene precio palante papa