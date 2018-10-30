back
He's the first with Down Syndrome to own a food truck in Puerto Rico
Chris González is the first person with Down syndrome to own a business in Puerto Rico. His food truck CHRISin Limites hit the road a year after Hurricane Maria.
10/30/2018 7:12 PMupdated: 03/29/2019 6:29 PM
Tony M.12/02/2019 18:17
Me encanta la energia de este joven hasta se me aguan los ojos
Omayra L.12/02/2019 12:31
@Ellen DeGeneres please bring this young man to your show
James D.11/29/2019 18:23
Wow, god bless him.
Elizet V.11/23/2019 02:32
Cruzita Mejia Wooow!!
Chris K.11/22/2019 22:51
Awesome 👏🏼. Congratulations
Allaura C.11/03/2019 04:33
need to tell your family 🖤
Maggie C.11/02/2019 20:55
Bless this young man Amen !!
Mikel J.11/01/2019 17:03
things are looking up 😂😂😂😂😂
Katherine E.10/30/2019 17:47
you’ll love this
Dorothy D.10/30/2019 12:42
Well done. Good luck in the future. You are an inspiration to others. God Bless
Christine F.10/29/2019 23:25
What a truly inspirational story, so nice to see something so positive these days, hope his parents are super proud of him
Stacy C.10/29/2019 19:06
mira tu nene con el amor que tú le das llegara hacer un hermoso emprendedor si se lo propone, ese nene no tendra limites tampoco, suerte❤
Dena M.10/27/2019 17:55
Congratulations
Lynn G.10/23/2019 21:53
Awsome
Evelyn G.10/23/2019 01:48
Que chevere the world is yours congratulations
Mickey D.10/21/2019 03:34
Orgullo Boricua
Maria M.10/19/2019 22:37
Congrats!
Lourdes D.10/19/2019 22:14
Beautiful!💖 Such an Inspirational Young Man with a dream he made with the love of his family it came true. Blessings and much love Boricua!💖🙏😘
Maria T.10/17/2019 23:06
Dios lo bendiga mucho 🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰
Juancarlos Q.10/17/2019 22:54
Mi hermano que dios lo bendiga la humildad no tiene precio palante papa