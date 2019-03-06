back
Homeland Security Sec. Denies Putting Children In Cages
Children in cages? Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen denies that Border Patrol ever did that. This congressman isn't convinced. 🙄
03/06/2019 10:01 PMupdated: 03/06/2019 10:22 PM
84 comments
Steven P.06/21/2019 13:54
Are caged children more flavorful than free range?
Luis L.04/01/2019 01:17
Fred E.03/30/2019 13:12
Don't want kids taken away?? Don't break the law.. hold the PARENTS accountable not legal u s citizens
Kelly C.03/28/2019 23:02
Supposed to say oh they have kids so they are exempt from the law
Ralph L.03/28/2019 22:48
Shouldn’t a child who is with someone suspected not to be their parent or legal guardian be temporarily separated until they find out the TRUTH?
Jorge L.03/28/2019 20:46
Trumpsters should put their kids in cages, all Trumpsters !
Bright G.03/28/2019 18:29
Those 'cages' been there for years and under the Obama administration. And his administration was never criticized for it
Mark D.03/26/2019 19:24
Keep detaining all people of any age entering the country illegally. Return all those breaking US law to their country of origin.
Siramul I.03/26/2019 00:13
Wtf...
Bobby P.03/25/2019 00:55
Sure they existed. They weren't called cages when the Obama administration built and used them. So pardon the push back, but I'm sure you won't. Truth is truth whether republican or democrat, conservative or liberal. When one side plays one way and tries to hold the other side to a different set of standards it's called hypocrisy. So if Mrs. Nielson is a liar and hypocrite based on the information we know, so is the other side. Know your people, know your intel and hold their butts accountable instead of throwing mud at each other on fakebook and twister🤨😁
Scott M.03/24/2019 20:11
Democrat = Mental disease
Robert C.03/23/2019 15:10
Obama put children in cages, it was not a problem them “WHY” now is a problem why, this idiot now that does are not cages, fences separations to separate the areas.
Joseph I.03/22/2019 23:19
아거 함 봐봐용
Helen S.03/22/2019 11:27
Very easy for everyone to complain, but I believe the cells/cages were implaced to protect everyone as they are being processed.... And if it were the other way around, meaning Mexico, well might've been a different story, right?...
Christi B.03/20/2019 17:21
There not caged
Hecleiry M.03/20/2019 14:29
🤦🏻♀️
Tamara B.03/20/2019 03:02
Wow looks like prison
Mark T.03/19/2019 22:43
It’s a loaded question. He keeps using the word cages to create a negative visualization. Would four padded walls and a locked door be better? The pads prevent injury and it would be called a room and not a cage. The madams point was people that are being processed have to be put somewhere. Those “ cages” are in climate controlled facilities with more than adequate food, water, and amenities. More than what many of the people had on their journey over.
Ferrer Z.03/16/2019 20:57
Maldita gusana
Arturo C.03/14/2019 09:06
Consequence??? Maybe put her children in cages