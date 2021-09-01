back
Hong Kong: 53 pro-democracy activists arrested
Meanwhile in Hong Kong, the region is losing its autonomy under Chinese authority as police carried out mass arrests targeting 53 pro-democracy activists...
01/09/2021 6:58 PM
7 comments
Frank H.an hour
📌 Subscribe & Search 🔎 https://youtu.be/9fkChjy_n3U
Jackxon X.an hour
China doesn't want change at all. 2021, is time.
Caroline B.an hour
Every human being has the right to freedoms.. no regime government or handful of bully’s have that right over someone else EVER !!!
Miguel A.an hour
Well this is similar to Trump's America, not to say that manipulating elections and so on, what is the difference is that China is a dictatorship similar to Cuba. But just like saying the PRC does not represents the Chinese people, both Hong Kongers and the rest, well time will tell that the people will prevail. So Power to the people and yet this COVID19 thing is for the Chinese government is to screw people over, that's it. Even Jack Ma has escape from the Chinese regime to screw people over that is all.
Kostik Y.an hour
you probably will never see free Hong Kong
Tee E.an hour
U all should be sentence to death
Severin A.an hour
“Pro-democracy” backed by the CIA and fascists