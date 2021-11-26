back

How Richard Williams led his daughters to tennis super stardom

Behind the rise of tennis legends Venus and Serena Williams was a father determined for them to win – and dominate a white-centric, exclusive sport. Now, the story of Richard Williams is recounted in the film "King Richard Film," starring Will Smith.

11/26/2021 5:57 PM
