How Richard Williams led his daughters to tennis super stardom
Behind the rise of tennis legends Venus and Serena Williams was a father determined for them to win – and dominate a white-centric, exclusive sport. Now, the story of Richard Williams is recounted in the film "King Richard Film," starring Will Smith.
11/26/2021 5:57 PM
How Richard Williams led his daughters to tennis super stardom
