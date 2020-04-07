back

How safe are hug curtains?

Hug curtains have gone viral during the coronavirus pandemic. Exactly how safe are they?

9 comments

  • Ronald R.
    11 hours

    I wonder how much time humans have left on this planet? It doesnt really seem like much!

  • Walter B.
    21 hours

    Hug condom,how safe...99 %.

  • Joey v.
    a day

    Just hug the the ones u love. ♥️♥️🤗 We won't survive life anyway

  • Sorour A.
    a day

    At least this way you are able to hug over and over but if you lose them there won’t be anymore chances. We must not take things for granted 😔

  • Emily E.
    a day

    you’re not the only one with this idea haha

  • Dave W.
    a day

    They r safe for one time hug.

  • Mar T.
    a day

    This is exactly what I thought when I first same them! One person seems very protected. But every time someone touches the same plastic, following each hug, it's like they are hugging all those other people. This idea does not seem safe at all!

  • Andrew K.
    a day

    I wish they had these in Vegas for the brothels.

  • Twyla J.
    a day

    I wish there was one at my mom's center. It would well used.