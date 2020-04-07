How safe are hug curtains?
9 comments
Ronald R.11 hours
I wonder how much time humans have left on this planet? It doesnt really seem like much!
Walter B.21 hours
Hug condom,how safe...99 %.
Joey v.a day
Just hug the the ones u love. ♥️♥️🤗 We won't survive life anyway
Sorour A.a day
At least this way you are able to hug over and over but if you lose them there won’t be anymore chances. We must not take things for granted 😔
Emily E.a day
you’re not the only one with this idea haha
Dave W.a day
They r safe for one time hug.
Mar T.a day
This is exactly what I thought when I first same them! One person seems very protected. But every time someone touches the same plastic, following each hug, it's like they are hugging all those other people. This idea does not seem safe at all!
Andrew K.a day
I wish they had these in Vegas for the brothels.
Twyla J.a day
I wish there was one at my mom's center. It would well used.