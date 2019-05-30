How The Dairy Industry Made Milk a Diet Staple
Got milk? But do you actually need it? Here's how the dairy industry pushed milk as a health product. 🐮🥛
Milk, a marketed product throughout the years
How did milk become a staple of the American diet agriculture consumer goods and pushed as a "healthy bone-builder" by the government and dairy industry? To boost milk production after the Great Depression, the Works Progress Administration (after effect - WPA) subsidized dairy advertising to create increased demand for milk. The National School Lunch Act passed into law. Three types of nutritious lunches with at least 1/2 pint of whole milk were served to American children.
Thus, through better feeding, tomorrow’s citizens may achieve sounder minds and bodies than ever before. The square paper carton replaced bottles to allow more milk to be carried, and to reduce the cost of milk for consumers. The Dairy Production Stabilization Act authorized a national producer program for dairy product promotion. This was meant to increase consumption and reduce milk surpluses.
The Fluid Milk Promotion Act was passed to promote the sale of milk and allow generic milk advertising. The iconic “Got Milk?” ad campaign encouraged the consumption of milk. The "milk mustache" ads began in 1995 with celebrities, athletes or fictional characters promoting milk.
The FDA approved the use of an Artificial Bovine Growth Hormone (rBST, rBGH, BGH) to boost dairy production. This sparked a series of protests around the country. The FDA issued labeling guidelines for milk, including a new statement on products not treated with rBST.
Milk alternatives, like almond milk, grow in popularity. The dairy industry attacked the alt-milk industry with ads comparable to the “Got Milk?” ads but with new messaging. A study found that non-dairy milk sales rose by 61% between 2012 and 2017. FDA commissioner Scott Gottlieb announced a crackdown on calling non-dairy drinks “milk.” In December 2018 the 9th Circuit Appeals Court ruled that calling almond milk “milk” is not deceptive, upholding the earlier dismissal of a lawsuit. In 2019 The Dairy Farmers of America revealed its total 2018 milk sales had dropped by $1 billion compared to 2017.
Anyone still for milk?
99 comments
Momen A.06/30/2019 11:31
p
Ruby Y.06/30/2019 03:37
Milk is still number 1 drinks. Its healthy its delicious and its satisfying. flavored milk i like too its still milk.When its pasteurized its increased the shelf life spoilage is controlled.
Abram S.06/29/2019 01:48
*vegans intesify*
Zamzam C.06/27/2019 10:06
Susu kental kentul cap nona ra gawe kutang Is very good...
Theodore M.06/27/2019 01:45
Sans at -3:05
Victor D.06/26/2019 15:34
Yo tomaba, lo normal y me volví intolerante a la lactosa
Akash B.06/26/2019 15:10
Agha A.06/25/2019 20:53
Get a cow
Omar F.06/25/2019 08:15
And this is vegan propaganda
WaYne D.06/25/2019 01:59
We drink milk directly from cows
Felix A.06/25/2019 00:41
A mí la leche me produce gases y malestar estomacal...
Agie B.06/24/2019 21:27
I dont like milk...bad cholesterol
Farid S.06/24/2019 11:47
Drevs R.06/23/2019 15:02
I love "clean milk" whether it came from cow, goat, carabao, soy, and coconut. 🤤
Wajid K.06/23/2019 05:41
Might be
Jeffrie D.06/23/2019 01:42
I love milk
Luiz R.06/22/2019 22:51
Como o leite passou a ser tão "importante"
Jennifer A.06/22/2019 06:52
turn it into cheese
Kurt V.06/22/2019 02:21
It,dose a body bad
Kamran M.06/21/2019 14:52
With all this issues we prefer milk fresh not conserve in a pack