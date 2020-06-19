back
How to properly wear a face mask
Wearing a face mask in public is now mandatory in California, and many cities around the country. Here's how to do it properly.
06/19/2020 6:00 PM
- New
And even more
- 2:34
How to properly wear a face mask
- 5:59
Advocating for essential workers after a loss to COVID-19
- 6:01
Why face masks are the norm in East Asia but not in the West
- 11:03
Have U.S. presidents prepared the country for a pandemic?
- 5:17
Is this the end of handshakes?
- 5:12
LGBTQ+ youth impacted by COVID-19 crisis
1 comment
Brut28 minutes
Follow for more tips and information.