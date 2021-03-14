back

How to survive a shark attack

Whatever you do, don't swim away... Here's what to do when you encounter a shark.

03/14/2021 5:59 PM
  • New

And even more

  1. 6:05

    How to survive a shark attack

  2. 2:56

    The dark reality behind this viral video of pandas

  3. 3:08

    1 year after the bushfires, Australia is picking up the pieces

  4. 5:25

    The life of Betty White

  5. 3:20

    DRC: six rangers killed at protected national park

  6. 4:14

    Can dogs communicate through buttons?

3 comments

  • William H.
    20 minutes

    Its a shark...

  • Shirley D.
    22 minutes

    Don’t ever expect to meet up with one in the ocean but must be very careful about the “sharks “ we meet in every day life here in the real world!!The ones without fins!! Ha!Ha!

  • Brut
    2 days

    Andriana learned these techniques while working with . She cautions that people shouldn’t attempt to dive with sharks without a trained guide. For more information on shark diving and conservation, visit OneOcean Diving: www.oneoceandiving.com

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

switch-check
switch-x
By continuing, you agree to receive emails from Brut.