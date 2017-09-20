back

Hundreds of sea otter are found dead

An algae might be killing hundreds of sea otters along the North American coast.

09/20/2017 9:37 AM
  • 74.9k
  • 45

And even more

  1. COP25: the moving speech of Austrian president Alexander Van der Bellen

  2. Tourism in Antarctica is raising concerns

  3. Birds are shrinking in size because of global warming

  4. A carbon bomb is ticking in Congo

  5. How did the great auk go extinct?

  6. How to make eco-friendly Christmas decorations

32 comments

  • Sylvia B.
    01/25/2018 21:53

    Danke an die tollen Retter 👍♥️

  • Bryan F.
    09/24/2017 04:53

    Or maybe it's the ducking radiation spewing from Fukushima that everyone seems to just pretend is not happening ?

  • Alex Z.
    09/23/2017 23:20

    God Damm, legit every other video i see every week. It's just something bad going on. When can we just chill and stop being assholes :(

  • Adam L.
    09/23/2017 18:52

    😔😔

  • Julia T.
    09/23/2017 16:06

    im crying

  • Line T.
    09/21/2017 20:21

    all caused by human, wake up people!!!

  • Tessa R.
    09/21/2017 18:16

    So sad 😢L

  • Jenny K.
    09/21/2017 17:13

    I’m crying

  • Stefana C.
    09/21/2017 15:58

    :(((

  • Ben F.
    09/21/2017 15:02

    NOOOOOOOOOOOO not the otters

  • Ashyia L.
    09/21/2017 13:22

    😢

  • Carmen H.
    09/21/2017 13:02

    I’m crying.

  • Jasmin M.
    09/21/2017 04:16

    😭

  • Austin H.
    09/21/2017 04:10

    Waiting for all the climate change deniers to show up...

  • Edie H.
    09/21/2017 02:23

    Radiation from Japan is killing the entire Ocean

  • Peter P.
    09/21/2017 01:49

    Or Fukushima

  • Darlennys S.
    09/21/2017 01:16

    BFF😰😰😰😰

  • Bryce H.
    09/20/2017 22:30

    this sounds like it's all your fault

  • Eddie B.
    09/20/2017 21:48

    do something!

  • Dylan H.
    09/20/2017 21:44

    😞