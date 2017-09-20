Hundreds of sea otter are found dead

An algae might be killing hundreds of sea otters along the North American coast.
32 comments
Sylvia B.01/25/2018 21:53
Danke an die tollen Retter 👍♥️
Bryan F.09/24/2017 04:53
Or maybe it's the ducking radiation spewing from Fukushima that everyone seems to just pretend is not happening ?
Alex Z.09/23/2017 23:20
God Damm, legit every other video i see every week. It's just something bad going on. When can we just chill and stop being assholes :(
Adam L.09/23/2017 18:52
😔😔
Julia T.09/23/2017 16:06
im crying
Line T.09/21/2017 20:21
all caused by human, wake up people!!!
Tessa R.09/21/2017 18:16
So sad 😢L
Jenny K.09/21/2017 17:13
I’m crying
Stefana C.09/21/2017 15:58
:(((
Ben F.09/21/2017 15:02
NOOOOOOOOOOOO not the otters
Ashyia L.09/21/2017 13:22
😢
Carmen H.09/21/2017 13:02
I’m crying.
Jasmin M.09/21/2017 04:16
😭
Austin H.09/21/2017 04:10
Waiting for all the climate change deniers to show up...
Edie H.09/21/2017 02:23
Radiation from Japan is killing the entire Ocean
Peter P.09/21/2017 01:49
Or Fukushima
Darlennys S.09/21/2017 01:16
BFF😰😰😰😰
Bryce H.09/20/2017 22:30
this sounds like it's all your fault
Eddie B.09/20/2017 21:48
do something!
Dylan H.09/20/2017 21:44
😞