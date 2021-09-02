back
Hurricane Ida brings flash floods to New York
These devastating flash floods driven by the remnants of Hurricane Ida brought New York to a standstill.
09/02/2021 2:05 PMupdated: 09/02/2021 2:07 PM
440 comments
Jesse A.an hour
It rains more during hot summertime as well Hurricanes ok? During winter it's snow storms as well rain but no Hurricanes ok? Get it Got it good 👍
Jessie J.2 hours
eto ba yung sinasabi mo kagabi?
Destiny M.2 hours
hurricane season in November wonder how the temps will be if itll freeze or be warm reminds me of that movie 2012
Tarell J.2 hours
Linda G.2 hours
The guy in the floatie was making the best of a bad situation. :)
Kyle W.2 hours
just think had Ida hit somewhere as a hurricane....the damage it would have left.... oh wait....
Char R.2 hours
Nothing about this is funny..... but the dude just smoking on the floatie hahahahahaha ..yo thank you for being you even in these times .
Brandon L.2 hours
I’m not sure why government in NYC are so surprised. Dr. Jeff Master has been warning the powers to be in NYC. Being a student in Emergency Management, he has given data from studies that he has conducted and apparently no NYC’s government officials are listening.
Tabitha B.3 hours
When you keep completely covering the earth with concrete flooding is expected
Chris A.3 hours
Are they going to get their mortgages paid like what happened with the fake hurricane Sandy ! Because down south we don’t get that !
Shawn S.4 hours
The planet mother earth is alive an well and reeks havoc on a regular basis just like humans do the same to each other. Nothing new, just the same cycle for millions of years. Just sayn
Bruce T.4 hours
Read a report that said it was a 500 year flood, so it's happened before, in 1521, not a lot of industry to blame it on global warming back then, and who was keeping records back then?
Daniel B.4 hours
The Lord is speaking yet we are to deaf to hear it to blind to see it and to ignorant to acknowledge it ...
Sarah A.5 hours
Roger D.5 hours
No more than that harrp machine in Alaska it’s on Wikipedia check it out wait till yal have that big nuclear tidal wave on the 100 dollar bill The twin towers are on all the other bills collapsing 🤷🏿♂️🤷🏿♂️🤷🏿♂️conspiracy maybe. Maybe not
Ray N.5 hours
Loretta G.5 hours
otN not climate change but a Holy GOD that controls the weather !!!1 God sent it your way just like we in AZ had NO rain all summer last year!!!
Lide B.6 hours
Everything I know I learned from movies.
Mraubray C.6 hours
Jerry K.6 hours
How many cars have died?