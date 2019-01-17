back
Insects are vanishing at an alarming rate
Meanwhile in Puerto Rico... Insects are disappearing on an ever-greater scale, suggesting we're approaching an "ecological Armageddon", according to scientists.
01/17/2019 12:07 PM
- 173.6k
- 1.4k
- 30
The hidden environmental cost of outdoor heaters in cafés
Tourism in Antarctica is raising concerns
This activist unveils the hidden face of Chile’s avocado production
5 things to take away from the COP25
Foie gras, a dish as popular as it is controversial
The North Pole is warming up twice as fast as the rest of the planet
24 comments
David E.02/01/2019 00:19
Protect every life.
مصطفى ف.01/30/2019 18:52
🌹🍀🍀♥️🍀🌹
Faik D.01/29/2019 04:12
So Sad 😭..........
Nuusila T.01/27/2019 04:23
What if they have giant magnifying glasses floating in space and they're aiming it on certain parts of the globe to increase the temperature in those certain areas???
Martine A.01/24/2019 06:30
❗️❗️❗️
Judy v.01/20/2019 20:24
Unfortunately many people do not understand ecology and the vital role insects play. Fear makes us irrational and we use poison to kill everything we'ree afraid of. As if poison does not affect us. Light pollution is another serious effect on insects that is not being addressed.
David H.01/20/2019 19:31
been saying this since the 80s and still we do nothing ...to little to late now its over the tippling point ..:(
Sergey .01/20/2019 16:58
По воздуху все летает, с дождями сваливается на них
حوراء م.01/19/2019 08:33
سبحان الله
Sita R.01/19/2019 01:43
Will it have an impact on humans also? Scary but interesting.
Dagmar C.01/19/2019 01:13
only ONE wasp is coming to my porch, so I feed it by cat food, but it is only 1..and no birds in out back yards..or very little.
Dagmar C.01/19/2019 01:11
ted mam jednom jednu vosu, ktera leta k nam na balkon, davam ji kousek kociciho jidla at prezije, ale je jen jedna, a skoro zadni ptaci.
Phyllis R.01/18/2019 03:10
Poisoned?
David M.01/17/2019 22:48
another "sky is falling" commentary?
Beverley B.01/17/2019 18:25
Aren't we harvesting them for protein bars now?
Navi P.01/17/2019 17:25
Non aceptable we are in a suicide forma, I can' not understand our position
Navi P.01/17/2019 17:23
Todo lo que el hombre hace es extraordinario , pero también destruye, para aniquilarse así mismo, que ironía en lenta agonia.
Badri01/17/2019 16:25
whereas the rainforest has the most biodiversity and is always green
David R.01/17/2019 15:56
In all fairness I believe they are just moving onto other country's. I see different insect species every year in the UK especially in my garden. Some are a bloody nuisance to be honest with you and some scare the hell out of me not knowing if they are poisonous or not.
Rene C.01/17/2019 14:17
Mankind became to be the pest for life on earth!