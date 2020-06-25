back
Inside French lamb farms: L214 reveals controversial footage
⚠️ This video contains disturbing images. Thousands of lambs crammed together and unable to move, some of which have their throats slit while conscious… New footage filmed by L214 Ethique et Animaux, revealing the animal welfare conditions in France.
06/25/2020 7:09 AM
- New
5 comments
Muhammad F.25 minutes
If the issue is not about whether consumption of animal meat is "unethical" then there is some good alternative of animal right preservation, even after continuing animal meat consumption. For these, animal farming under big companies should be stopped and in stead african/ Asian style rural farming, run unmechanizedly can be a good solution because then animals will be able to enjoy fresh weather, their mother's milk, upbringing with their siblings, will enjoy sports with the member of flock until the day they will be slaughtered. Though most westerners think this as primitive, this is "better" for animal lifestyle.
Nazar K.26 minutes
Time is over, mother nature is tired from Humans.
Titty-Anitha S.an hour
Fucking bastards 😾😾😾😾😾😾😾😾
Sarawati P.an hour
help them.............🙏🙏🙏
Gelo P.an hour
😭