Interview Fabrice, a homeless man who finds comfort in his dogs

Fabrice has been living on the streets for 6 years now. But since adopting his 3 dogs, his life has changed.
48 comments
Vicenta S.11/17/2018 05:08
Tienen cara hojos de tristeza no se ls ve mui contentos
فهد ح.11/01/2018 00:22
Nós podemos ser amigos íntimos
فهد ح.11/01/2018 00:22
Nós podemos ser amigos íntimos
Simmi K.10/31/2018 18:53
God bless u bro for being parent of homeless babies.
Gerges M.10/31/2018 17:37
حلوين
Bouhlali H.10/31/2018 16:57
Alex Boche
Adrian L.10/31/2018 14:49
tu Frances xd
Kala G.10/31/2018 13:09
Go on man GOD will always there ,by ur side 😍
Hafiz S.10/30/2018 17:32
sir check
زهرة ن.10/30/2018 08:57
واش اسمها LA race تاع لكلاب هادي??!!
Gülseren G.10/30/2018 06:31
Bence onlara yeterince bakamıyorsunuz neden sokaklarda dolaşıyorsunuz
Catherine D.10/30/2018 02:00
🐶
عبد ا.10/29/2018 23:03
راك من فصيلة وحدةأنت والكلب
Albert O.10/29/2018 10:17
Healthy and bueautiful dogs ..how do you maintain them.....foods and other needs....
Robert J.10/29/2018 05:46
Get a fucking job , do something other than street begging using the dogs as bait for $ 😡
Adam C.10/28/2018 23:10
You all realize that you get money from the state for animals?? A homeless doesn’t give 2 shits about the animal. They get money for the animal which (I assume) this guy definitely spends on drugs...crack teeth.
زهرة ن.10/28/2018 21:08
I like the dogs please tell me the name of this type I mean ,race
زهرة ن.10/28/2018 21:03
Svp dite ses chiens c quelle race??
Ayten B.10/28/2018 20:38
yes tenkyü
Yassine A.10/28/2018 18:07
why these dogs have arab names 😂😂